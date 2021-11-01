✕ Close World leaders lay out goals for COP26 climate summit

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit begins in earnest today with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

Boris Johnson will tell them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

Speaking this morning, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said success at the climate summit was still “touch and go”.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, will address the climate conference in the form of a written statement on Monday, according to an official schedule, but will not be attending.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also be absent and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan flew home from the G20 meeting in Rome rather than take part. Meanwhile climate activist Greta Thunberg says she wasn’t even invited to join the conference by the organisers.

Monday will see the world leaders summit with statements by heads of state and government and separate meetings at a morning event on forests and land use and afternoon discussion about accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment.