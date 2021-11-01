Cop26 — latest news: Boris Johnson warns world at ‘one minute to midnight’ as summit opens in Glasgow
Latest updates as world leaders begin talks
World leaders lay out goals for COP26 climate summit
Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit begins in earnest today with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.
Boris Johnson will tell them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.
Speaking this morning, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said success at the climate summit was still “touch and go”.
China’s president, Xi Jinping, will address the climate conference in the form of a written statement on Monday, according to an official schedule, but will not be attending.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also be absent and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan flew home from the G20 meeting in Rome rather than take part. Meanwhile climate activist Greta Thunberg says she wasn’t even invited to join the conference by the organisers.
Monday will see the world leaders summit with statements by heads of state and government and separate meetings at a morning event on forests and land use and afternoon discussion about accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment.
Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back
Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.
The cash would fund programmes for developing nations to cope with the devastating impact of climate change, helping to protect nature and supporting a transition to clean and green energy.
Here is the full story:
Boris Johnson offers £1bn for Cop26 climate fund but only if economy bounces back
Cash will be handed over ‘by 2025’ if economy grows fast enough to restore overall aid budget
Truss: UK ‘putting a lot of pressure’ on Russia and China
Liz Truss has said the UK is “putting a lot of pressure” on Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping amid their absence in person at Cop26.
“Both of those leaders are sending senior delegations to Glasgow so there will be representation in person here in Glasgow,” she told BBC Breakfast.
“The prime minister has spoken to both Vladimir Putin and President Xi, we’re putting a lot of pressure on those countries.
“Because in order to tackle climate change it needs to be global action and those countries are high emitters of carbon dioxide.”
She also defended world leaders flying on private planes to Glasgow.
The foreign secretary said: “I think everybody who has ever done a Zoom call knows that they are quite useful for some things but when you really get into crunch negotiations, when you want to look somebody in the eye and talk to them face-to-face you do need to meet in person, and this is really critical.
“World leaders are going to have to make some tough decisions about what’s going on in their own countries, they’re going to have to commit to things they didn’t necessarily want to when they arrived at the conference and that’s why it’s really important that we do have people face-to-face.”
World at ‘one minute to midnight’, says PM
Boris Johnson, who will welcome leaders to Glasgow for the Cop26 talks as they get underway on Monday, will tell them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change”.
“It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now,” he will say. “If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.”
He is also expected to say: “We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees.
“Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.
“We need to get real about climate change and the world needs to know when that’s going to happen.”
Cop26 must not become a ‘greenwash summit’, says Miliband
Cop26 must not become a “greenwash summit” or a “climate delay summit”, Ed Miliband has said.
Labour’s shadow energy secretary, speaking at the premiere of The Green Planet, a new television series by Sir David Attenborough, said: “We know what the task is, this decade - to halve global emissions.
“Now Glasgow may not get all the way there but we have to get as far as we possibly can.
“And that’s going to require tough conversations with some leaders who are not doing enough.
“The experts tell us no G20 country is doing enough, so everybody’s got to step up.
“We don’t want a greenwash summit, we don’t want a climate delay summit, we want a climate delivery summit.”
Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to tackle climate crisis
The Prince of Wales will argue that a “war-like footing” is needed to tackle the climate crisis, as he opens the Cop26 summit.
Charles is expected to call for a “vast military-style campaign” to address urgent environmental issues.
The royal, who has spent decades trying to raise awareness of the growing crisis, will speak at the opening ceremony of the major conference in Glasgow on Monday.
He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying: “We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”
He will go on to urge leaders across the globe to systematically engage with business to solve the climate problems the world faces.
He is expected to say: “We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. With trillions at its disposal.”
How green are climate summit’s key sponsors?
The sponsors of the Cop26 climate summit have made bold pledges to get to net zero, but an investigation by The Independent has uncovered a substantial – and often hidden – reliance on controversial carbon offsets to get there, which environmentalists have branded “a license to keep polluting” and “a greenwashing scam”.
These 11 firms – Microsoft, Unilever, Sky, SSE, Scottish Power, Sainsbury’s, Reckitt, National Grid, Hitachi, GSK, and NatWest Group – have had their logos plastered all over the website of the biggest climate change event of the year, and inside its Glasgow venue, with each company hyped as a leader in their sector trailblazing the way “towards net zero”.
Last year they generated £260bn in revenue, but collectively pumped out more than 375m tonnes of carbon.
Here is the story:
How green are the Cop26 climate summit’s key sponsors?
Investigation: Eleven huge firms have backed the event - but campaigners warn their environmental claims rely heavily on controversial carbon offsetting
‘Get in line, or get out of the way’
India Logan-Riley, an Indigenous climate activist from New Zealand, has delivered a more message for negotiators and world leaders at the summit’s opening ceremony.
“Get in line, or get out of the way,” the campaigner said.
Sadiq Khan welcomes mayors and local leaders to London for climate meeting
What is planned for the first full day of the summit?
Following the procedural opening of the Cop26 on Sunday, to enable work to begin quickly, Monday and Tuesday will be the World Leaders Summit with the presence of royalty and more than 100 heads of state or government.
The World Leaders Summit provides all heads of state or government with the opportunity to set the stage for Cop26.
UN official unable to attend due to Covid 'vaccine inequity’
Dr Musonda Xoliswa Mumba, a Zambian-born environmentalist, living in Nairobi, Kenya, who works for the United Nations, is among those unable to attend because of what she called Covid “vaccine inequity”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies