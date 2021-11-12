Cop26 news - live: Draft deal ‘waters down’ push to curb fossil fuels as climate talks enter final day
The Cop26 draft statement has been released outlining the major decisions and resolutions that have come out of the summit.
The draft of the agreement appears to water down the push to curb fossil fuel use. It called on countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.
The mention of fossil fuels was a first for a UN decision document of this type, but was expected to get fierce pushback from some countries.
It comes as the summit has reached its final day of talks as fears mount as to whether a deal will be reached to keep global warming below 1.5C.
Yesterday the UK declined to join an international alliance aiming to end new oil and gas projects leaving a small group of other countries led by Costa Rica and Denmark to forge a path away from fossil fuels.
The snub came as the UK’s Cop26 president Alok Sharma said that negotiators faced a “monumental challenge” to reach a credible conclusion to the two-week summit.
What is in the latest draft of the Glasgow climate change agreement?
The United Nations Cop26 summit in Glasgow is seen as humanity’s last best chance of reining in global warming to below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - viewed by experts as essential to avoid catastrophic climate change.
But what is in the latest draft agreement and what will it mean for the nations involved?
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock answers those questions and more in the full story below:
What is in the latest draft of the Cop26 climate change agreement?
Fears that latest document waters down commitments to phase out coal and cut support for fossil fuels
ICYMI: UK snubs pact to end oil and gas as small group of nations forge path away from fossil fuels
Cop26 host the UK has declined to join an international alliance aiming to end new oil and gas projects, leaving a small group of other countries led by Costa Rica and Denmark to forge a path away from fossil fuels.
France, Greenland, Ireland and Sweden were among around a dozen nations and regions to join the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance at the Cop26 summit on Thursday.
Our climate correspondent Daisy Dunne has the full story below:
UK snubs pact to end oil and gas as other nations forge path away from fossil fuels
Campaigners say Boris Johnson ‘will lose what’s left of his climate credibility’ if he fails to rule out new oil and gas projects
Latest draft agreement weaker on need to phase out fossil fuels as summit enters final day
A new draft of the final deal that could emerge from the Cop26 climate summit appears to have watered down its call to curb fossil fuels, but did not remove all mention of the need for their phase out as some watchers had feared.
The first draft of the potential Glasgow pact released on Wednesday called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.
Our correspondents Daisy Dunne and Louise Boyle have the full story below:
Latest Cop26 draft agreement weaker on need to phase out fossil fuels
Friday is the final day of the UN climate summit in Glasgow
Draft deal ‘inching forward’ on climate change, Nicola Sturgeon says
Nicola Sturgeon said she has not had a chance to adequately absorb the new draft of the Cop26 deal but said it was “inching forward” on addressing climate change.
Scotland’s First Minister said there has been some “incremental progress”, telling Sky News: “If I was a young person looking into this summit right now I would say it’s not good enough.
“There may have been inches forward in this latest draft but there’s still time to get it even further forward and to really make the Glasgow Agreement one that lives up to the urgency of the emergency we face.”
She added: “In these final hours, the Prime Minister if necessary should come back here and drive this deal over the line.”
‘Hot air in Glasgow means it’s time for radical leadership’: Read full letter signed by more than 200 academic
Hundreds of scholars have come together to pen a letter grieving the challenges of climate change and calling on world leaders to take action. The letter reads:
Read the full letter below
Letter: ‘Hot air from Glasgow means it’s time for radical leadership’
Hundreds of scholars sign open letter urging communities to lead their own ‘emergency response’ after ‘failure’ of Cop26 to slash dangerous greenhouse gas emissions
Draft agreement ‘not good enough’ says Greenpeace
The executive director of Greenpeace has called the newly released draft text a plan that will not solve the climate crisis.
Jennifer Morgan wrote on Twitter: “The new draft final decision text published today is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it’s an agreement that we’ll all cross our fingers and hope for the best. It’s a polite request that countries maybe, possibly, do more next year. That’s not good enough.”
She called on negotiators to not leave the summit until they reach an agreement that “meets the moment.”
Hundreds of academics denounce Glasgow summit as ‘failure’ and call for ‘real green revolution’
Over 200 academics have signed an open letter branding the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” and calling for a “real green revolution” to halt greenhouse gas emissions, regenerate nature, and adapt to the realities of the worsening climate crisis.
Co-ordinated by former Extinction Rebellion strategist Professor Rupert Read, of the University of East Anglia, along with Professor Jem Bendell of the University of Cumbria and Dr Malika Virah-Sawmy of IAAS-Potsdam, the letter claims that during the summit, “business commitments distracted from the economic policies necessary to reduce atmospheric carbon and prepare for worsening disruption”.
Our environment correspondent Harry Cockburn has the exclusive below:
Hundreds of academics brand Cop26 a ‘failure’ and call for ‘real green revolution’
Exclusive: Over 200 climate experts sign letter calling for ‘radical leadership’ on global warming
The first Cop26 draft statement has been released
The first Cop26 draft statement has been released outlining the major decisions and resolutions that have come out of the summit.
The first draft of the “cover decision” called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.
In a new draft produced on Friday morning, that has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, “including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.
The inclusion of a reference to fossil fuels was a first for a UN decision document of this type, but was expected to get fierce pushback from some countries.
Nations must ‘redouble efforts’ in final hours of Cop26, says Sadiq Khan
Countries must “redouble their efforts” in the final hours of the Cop26 climate summit to attempt to keep hopes alive of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, Sadiq Khan has said.
Speaking to The Independent in Glasgow, the mayor of London said countries must commit to renewing their climate promises more often to get the momentum needed to meet the 1.5C aspiration of the Paris Agreement.
He added that he had been frustrated to see nations prioritising “targets over action” and said that the era of climate deniers had been replaced by one of “climate delayers”.
Our climate correspondent Daisy Dunne has the full exclusive below:
Nations must ‘redouble their efforts’ in final hours of Cop26, says Sadiq Khan
Exclusive: Countries must renew their climate promises more often to keep 1.5C goal within reach, says mayor of London
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. As talks reach the final day at the summit, we bring you the latest updates.
