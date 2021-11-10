✕ Close Cop26- Nancy Pelosi says climate crisis a matter of ‘justice and equality’.mp4

Boris Johnson is returning to the Cop26 summit in an attempt to kick-start troubled negotiations on climate goals, amid fears they will fall short of what is needed to prevent catastrophic global heating.

The prime minister had been expected to appear in Glasgow at the end of the week but brought his plans forward in a bit to spur “ambitious action”. He was due to travel by train.

A draft resolution published by the UK on Wednesday morning pushed countries to toughen their emission-cutting plans for the 2020s this year. If the pact is agreed, signatories will commit to revisiting and strengthening goals outlined at the Paris summit in 2015.

Scientists have warned that keeping temperature rises to 1.5C requires global emissions to drop 45 per cent by 2030 and to zero overall by mid-century – but that the world is currently not on track to met the goal.

The new document calls for countries phase out fossil fuel subsidies more quickly, and for developed countries to at least double climate financing to help poorer nations adapt.