Cop26 news – live: 1bn 'face dangerous heat if warming hits 2C' amid warnings Cambo 'puts 100 species at risk'
New research suggests up to one billion people could be facing deadly levels of heat stress if global warming reaches 2C above pre-industrial levels.
Heat stress is a dangerous combination of heat and humidity, that is determined through a wet bulb globe temperature (a measurement that takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation) of above 32C.
Currently, 68 million people around the world are affected by heat stress. But a group of academics and Met Office scientists estimate that under a 2C scenario the number of people living under conditions of heat stress could increase 15-fold.
Dr Andy Hartley, the Met Office’s climate impacts lead, said: “Currently the (heat stress) metric is met in several locations, such as parts of India, but our analysis shows that with a rise of 4C, extreme heat risk could affect people in large swathes of most of the world’s continents”.
Elsewhere, the Cambo oil field project could jeopardise hundreds of species including protected deep sea sponges and "contribute to the climate crisis", environmental groups have warned.
Environmentalists said pipelines to export the oil from the Cambo field would cut through approximately 22 miles of the Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt, a UK Marine Protected Area.
The Cambo oil field project could jeopardise hundreds of species including protected deep sea sponges and "contribute to the climate crisis", environmental groups have warned.
Environmentalists said pipelines to export the oil from the Cambo field would cut through approximately 22 miles of the Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt, a UK Marine Protected Area.
It is home to rare deep-sea sponges, known as "cheese-bottoms" by fishermen, and ocean quahogs, a type of clam that can live for hundreds of years, making it one of the oldest living creatures on earth.
A review from the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide (Elaw) warns that the Cambo project "could jeopardise hundreds of species over several decades, as well as livelihoods".
As Cop26 UN climate change talks take place in Glasgow, environmental groups are calling on the UK Government to say no to Siccar Point Energy's Cambo proposal, in which Shell has a stake.
Tessa Khan, director of Uplift said: "These critical climate talks have two goals: enormous global cuts to carbon emissions and the protection and restoration of the natural world.
"And yet, just a couple of hundred miles north of Glasgow, Cop26's hosts are considering doing the complete opposite.
"This new oil field will contribute to the climate crisis while potentially damaging a sensitive underwater world. Everyone loses except the oil companies.
"The UK Government must protect its seas, lead the world beyond oil and gas and say no to Cambo."
Sixteen marine protection and climate groups, including Greenpeace UK, WWF UK, the Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth Scotland, have written to the UK Government's offshore oil and gas environmental regulator, Opred, asking it to include marine impacts when assessing the Cambo drilling application.
One billion people could be facing deadly levels of heat stress if global warming reaches 2C above pre-industrial levels, new research has found.
One billion ‘face dangerous heat if warming hits 2C’
If warming hits 4C, half of the world’s population could face potentially lethal levels of heat stress
Former president Barack Obama attended Cop26 yesterday, bringing political weight to the climate summit as the second week of meetings on the world’s biggest problems get underway.
Mr Obama played a major role in the delivery of 2015’s Paris climate agreement – widely regarded as a major diplomatic and environmental success.
Obama brings political clout to second week of climate conference
How are organisers maintaining momentum into the second week of the critical Glasgow summit?
