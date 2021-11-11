Cop26 news – live: China and US agree roadmap for ‘concrete actions’ and climate cooperation
However, Washington’s envoy admits ‘we have a long journey ahead of us’
China and the US have resolved to cooperate more closely on tackling the climate crisis, the countries announced at Cop26.
The two nations agree more often than they diverge on steps necessary to tackle global heating, their environment envoys said as they promised “concrete actions”.
“This is a step we can build on,” said John Kerry, Washington’s climate man. “Every step matters right now and we have a long journey ahead of us.”
Xie Zhenhua, for Beijing, said the two capitals had agreed to work together because they recognised the present crisis was an “existential and a severe one”.
China and the US are the world’s biggest polluters. They both have targets for hitting net-zero carbon emissions – before 2060, and 2050, respectively.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is under pressure to secure a strong and credible final deal at the Glasgow summit, having travelled back there to cajole and lobby his fellow world leaders.
The prime minister admitted there remained “a huge amount” to do if hopes of limiting warming in line with 2015’s Paris agreement were to be fulfilled.
PM accused of abandoning post by leaving Cop26 for London
Boris Johnson was today under pressure to do more to secure a credible deal at the Cop26 climate change summit, after he admitted that with just 48 hours to go there was “a huge amount” to do to keep alive hopes of preventing disastrous global warming, writes Andrew Woodcock.
Paying a flying visit to the summit venue in Glasgow, the prime minister urged fellow world leaders to “pick up the phone” to their negotiating teams and give them a mandate to compromise to get a deal which would put the world on track for keeping warming within 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
But he was accused of a “dereliction of duty” as he left the conference to return to London for a cabinet meeting on his “levelling up” agenda, rather than staying to lead the battle to toughen up a draft agreement which environmentalists warn lacks the necessary ambition.
Johnson under pressure after admitting ‘huge amount’ remains to make Cop26 a success
PM accused of ‘dereliction of duty’ as he leaves Glasgow after three-hour flying visit
Watch live outside Cop26 venue in Glasgow
‘There is no other way to get this thing done’: US and China make pact to cooperate on climate crisis
The US and China have made a joint declaration at the Cop26 summit to accelerate measures in the 2020s to tackle the climate crisis, writes Louise Boyle.
The world’s two largest polluters have committed to a working group for this decade, saying they will “meet regularly” and focus on “concrete actions”.
A sudden announcement was made on the UN Cop26 website on Wednesday that there would back-to-back press conferences from the nations’ two longtime climate negotiators, Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry.
US and China make pact to cooperate on climate crisis
While areas of real difference separate the two countries, says Secretary Kerry, ‘we can cooperate on the climate crisis’
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies