China, U.S. will work together to meet COP26 goals

China and the US have resolved to cooperate more closely on tackling the climate crisis, the countries announced at Cop26.

The two nations agree more often than they diverge on steps necessary to tackle global heating, their environment envoys said as they promised “concrete actions”.

“This is a step we can build on,” said John Kerry, Washington’s climate man. “Every step matters right now and we have a long journey ahead of us.”

Xie Zhenhua, for Beijing, said the two capitals had agreed to work together because they recognised the present crisis was an “existential and a severe one”.

China and the US are the world’s biggest polluters. They both have targets for hitting net-zero carbon emissions – before 2060, and 2050, respectively.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is under pressure to secure a strong and credible final deal at the Glasgow summit, having travelled back there to cajole and lobby his fellow world leaders.

The prime minister admitted there remained “a huge amount” to do if hopes of limiting warming in line with 2015’s Paris agreement were to be fulfilled.