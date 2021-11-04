✕ Close Related video: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit

A group of 190 countries and organisations will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, it has been announced, in a potentially major step towards limiting global temperature increases.

The UK government said on Wednesday night that major coal countries such as Poland and Vietnam are among the nations committing to phasing out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time.

However critics, including Labour’s Ed Miliband, have warned that “glaring gaps remain” in the proposal.

“There is no commitment from large emitters like China to stop increasing coal at home, and nothing on the phase-out of other fossil fuels,” the shadow business secretary said.

Asked about the absence of China and the United States on new pledges on coal, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted progress was being made to include major emitters into Cop26 agreements.