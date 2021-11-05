Cop26 Glasgow protest – live: Greta Thunberg to lead march as billionaires told to stop ‘plundering planet’
The spotlight will be on youth activists at Cop26 in Glasgow on Friday, with Greta Thunbergleading a march through the city to demand climate action.
This comes the day after the 18-year-old Swedish environmentalist suggested that talks were becoming a “greenwashing campaign” for politicians and business leaders.
It would be more of a success if people understood what a “failure” the climate summit has been, she added.
Another large event in Glasgow on Friday is the arrival of a giant iceberg from Greenland to highlight the urgency of tackling the climate crisis.
“We felt that negotiators here had to actually come face to face with the Arctic, so we brought the iceberg,” Professor Gail Whiteman, founder of the Arctic Basecamp climate group, explained.
Meanwhile, Oxfam Scotland has said action must be taken to stop billionaires from destroying the planet. The richest one per cent will be responsible for 16 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, up from 13 per cent in 1990, its research showed.
Jamie Livingstone, of Oxfam Scotland, said: “The luxury lifestyles and continued plundering of the planet by the world’s richest people are placing us all in ever graver peril.”
Youth climate protest starts in Glasgow
A youth climate protest has started at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, with activists telling world leaders “to listen to the planet”.
One of the participants, Charlie O’Rourke, a 14-year-old student from Glasgow, had a message for politicians: “Listen, listen to the people.”
“Listen to what they want to say. Don’t just go for profit. Listen to what the planet needs,” he added.
Campaigners question Indonesia’s commitment to confronting climate change
Hundreds of climate activists protested in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, shortly after the country’s environment minister said a deforestation treaty her government had signed was “unfair”.
On Thursday, Siti Nurbaya Bakar implied the authorities could not stop deforestation by 2030, despite signing up to the pledge along with more than 100 world leaders this week.
She said the plan was at odds with Indonesia’s plans for development.
Activist Wahyu Perdana said the Indonesian government was only “paying lip-service” to fighting the climate crisis.
Mother of air pollution victim to protest at Cop26
The mother of the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death will join climate protesters for rallies in Glasgow on Friday and Saturday.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, 9, who lived near the South Circular in London, died from an extreme asthma attack in February 2013.
Her mother Rosamund told the SWNS news agency that the government urgently needed to stop the use of fossil fuels.
“Lots of words and no action - and toxic pollution on our streets - is fuelling a public health crisis that is making our kids sick and threatening their futures.”
“We are calling on world leaders at Cop26 to implement the new World Health Organization guidelines, clean up our air and stop our children dying,” she added.
Young people leaving school to become ‘full-time’ climate activists, says leading protester
The urgency of the climate crisis has led a number of young people leaving education to become “full-time activists”, a Ugandan protester has said.
Evelyn Acham, who is part of the Rise Up movement in Africa, told the BBC: “So many young people have given up school to become full-time activists, some have given up work, some have given up going for a masters degree, just because they’re seeing the urgency of this.”
American climate campaigner Sophia Kiannia said she was “hopeful” because people like Ms Acham were taking to the streets to make their voices heard. It is estimated that 8,000 to 10,000 people will attend today’s march.
However, Ms Kiannia was not as positive about the Cop26 summit itself, saying “we shouldn’t be overly optimistic” about its success.
Youth and Public Empowerment Day
Today is Youth and Public Empowerment Day at the Cop26 climate summit.
Here’s a UN video on the “unstoppable force” that young climate leaders represent.
Photo: Greenland iceberg arrives in Glasgow
The melting of the Arctic’s ice caps has been brought closer to delegates’ attention in Glasgow.
An iceberg from Greenland is now on display in the Scottish city, having been transported there to highlight the issue.
“We felt that negotiators here had to actually come face to face with the Arctic, so we brought the iceberg,” Professor Gail Whiteman, founder of the Arctic Basecamp climate group, said.
Speed up climate talks, says Cop26 president
The next 24 hours is vital for a successful outcome in the second week of Cop26, the president of the climate summit has said.
Alok Sharma said an extra pushed needed to be made by leaders on the fifth day of the conference.
In a note published by the UN, the British minister said it would not be possible to solve “a large number of unresolved issues” in the second week.
“In this context, I urge the Chairs, Groups and all delegations to expedite discussions over the coming 24 hours, focusing efforts on the balanced set of issues which are critical to what needs to be achieved here in Glasgow,” he said.
Pupils should not miss school for climate protests, says Zahawi
Young people should not miss school to protest about the climate crisis, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said.
When asked about the issue by Sky News, he said pupils should protest on Saturday and Sunday instead.
“The summit is here for at least two weekends, so I would urge children not to miss school, not to miss class - we don’t want to get into a situation where teachers and headteachers are having to issue fines for missing education,” he said.
He added that young people “are part of the solution as well as part of the pressure on world leaders”.
