A new draft of the final deal that could emerge from the Cop26 climate summit appears to have watered down its call to curb fossil fuels, but did not remove all mention of the need for their phase out as some watchers had feared.

The first draft of the potential Glasgow pact released on Wednesday called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The new draft, published on the early hours of Friday morning, instead calls for “accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The texts from Glasgow are the first UN climate papers to make a specific mention of fossils. Some observers had suggested that they would not survive the rounds of intense negotiations between the 197 countries.

Friday is the final scheduled day of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, where nations have gathered aiming to keep alive hopes of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

Meeting the 1.5C target, the aspiration of the landmark Paris Agreement, could be vital to stemming further climate impacts across the globe.

A first draft of the final agreement from Cop26 “urged” all countries to “revisit and strengthen” their climate pledges for 2030 in order to give the world a better chance at keeping temperatures at 1.5C.

It came after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even when pledges agreed at the Glasgow summit are taken into consideration, global greenhouse as emissions in 2030 are likely to be twice as high as what would be needed to meet the 1.5C target.

However, the latest draft appears to backslide on the need for countries to up their 2030 pledges.

Instead of “urging” countries to submit tougher plans, it “requests” that they do. According to the UN, this is weaker language.

A new mention of “methane” has made it into the latest draft of the Glasgow pact. The new text asks countries to “consider further actions” to reduce non-CO2 greenhouse gases this decade, with specific mention of the potent polluter methane.

The opening statement of the Glasgow pact now also makes specific reference to the role of children in demanding that leaders take action.

The draft pact has strengthened wording and provided a specific timeline on increased climate finance, one of the key demands of developing countries and small island states who are already facing severe and worsening impacts.

The text now “urges” developed countries to “at least double” climate finance for developing countries by 2025.

More to follow.