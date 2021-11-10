Nicola Sturgeon delighted Cop26 spectators today after tweeting an image of herself alongside US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – with the pair bonding over an unlikely object.

It seems the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, who is commonly referred to by just her initials, has taken a liking to the popular Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru while in Glasgow for the UN climate summit.

Posting on social media this morning – having arrived in Scotland on Tuesday – AOC said she had “finally got hold” of the orange fizzy drink, before filming her reaction to tasting it for the first time.

And it seems Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, may have been responsible for the American politician and activist “finally” tracking down the beverage.

“Amidst all the serious business at Cop26 today, I’m pleased to also report that AOC now has a supply of Irn-Bru,” the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader tweeted, alongside an image of the pair in which they can be seen holding the same can.

Before long, AOC retweeted the message and thanked Ms Sturgeon for the “special delivery”.

“Talk about Scottish hospitality!” she wrote. “Thank you for the (very special) delivery, Madam First Minister.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez later posted a video to Instagram of herself trying the drink, which she captioned “moment of truth for Irn-Bru” followed by an emoji of the Scotland flag.

She went on to say she “loved it” and that it reminded her of Kola Champagne – another “soda” popular in Latin America.

“I was so shocked at having something in Glasgow that tasted like home,” she wrote. “However, Irn-Bru is also very unique on its own. It’s got pizazz. I like it! Will bring some cans home to NY for sure! Cheers.”

In the clip, AOC is seen removing the same red face mask she is photographed wearing while meeting Ms Sturgeon around an hour before.

Clearly delighted by the entire episode, an Irn-Bru spokesperson said in a statement earlier: “It's phenomenal that Scotland’s ginger nectar has made such a splash with delegates from across the globe.”

It came after AOC was asked by a fan on social media if she had tried the drink, to which she replied: “I am trying to get my hands on some! So far it’s been non-stop work with no real independent time, so I am hoping for a window to find some.”

She continued: “The schedule has us leave early and get back late. Where do I find it?? Do y’all have bodegas here?”

AOC added the delegation’s schedule is “jammed” but that she hoped to have a “few hours in the next few days for us to actually see this beautiful place”, referring to Scotland.

On Tuesday, the hugely popular congresswoman spoke at a Cop26 press conference. She also attended an event on gender and the climate crisis at which Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, made a speech.