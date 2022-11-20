Cop27 deal addresses climate destruction but ‘planet still in emergency room’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A historic Cop27 deal to address devastating climate impacts is an important step forward but failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions means “our planet is still in the emergency room”, the UN General-Secretary has warned.

The deal reached in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt agrees to create a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damages, in a major breakthrough for countries suffering from the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

But on the crucial issue of limiting global heating to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of the climate emergency, many feel the “Sharm” pact is fundamentally lacking.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the conference made progess, “but let’s be clear. Our planet is still in the emergency room”.

“We need to drastically reduce emissions now – and this is an issue this Cop did not address,” he said. “A fund for loss and damage is essential – but it’s not an answer if the climate crisis washes a small island state off the map – or turns an entire African country to desert. The world still needs a giant leap on climate ambition.”

His comments were echoed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said “more must be done” to tackle the climate crisis, while Cop26 President Alok Sharma described the target to limit global heating to 1.5C by the end of the century as being on “life support”.

And while he marvelled at the way loss and damage funding came to the fore at the end of Cop27, Sir David King, the UK’s former special envoy on climate change, said the destruction will simply increase “unless we can give up on our dependence on fossil fuels”.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband also expressed “deep concern” that the world was “not going fast enough” to keep 1.5C alive.

The final Cop27 agreement failed to include a call to phase down - or phase-out - of fossil fuels, the chief cause of global heating. That’s despite a well-supported call from India for coal not to be “singled out” in the Cop27 agreement, and for the language instead to be broadened to reference all fossil fuels.

Instead, the text repeats the language of the Glasgow Climate Pact, calling on countries to accelerate efforts towards the “phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies ...”, failing to build on its ambition.

There is also no reference to the need for emissions to peak in 2025 if the world wants to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century, as per the latest science.

There is “no sense of urgency, no sense of crisis management,” Sir David said of the ambition to cut emissions in the text, describing the step forward on loss and damage without progress on emissions reduction as “contradictory”.

He pointed to studies which find that current climate policies put the world on track to warm close to 3C by the end of the century.

“That is not a liveable planet,” he added. “We’re bowing down to the fossil fuel lobby.”

In a short statement, Mr Sunak said he welcomed the progress made at Cop27, “but there can be no time for complacency”.

“Keeping the 1.5 degrees commitment alive is vital to the future of our planet. More must be done,” he said.

While loss and damage funding was welcomed, there has been criticism of the failure to do more to cut emissions (EPA)

The language calling on countries to up their ambition to cut emissions was also rejected by many as not strong enough. Last year’s Glasgow agreement requested countries strengthen their 2030 emissions reduction plans by the end of 2022 - but so far only a limited number have done so.

And while the commitment to keep 1.5C alive was reaffirmed in the text, many said actions to make this happen were lacking despite Cop27 being billed the “implementation” summit.

“The Egyptian Presidency has produced a text that clearly protects oil and gas petro-states and the fossil-fuel industries,” said Laurence Tubiana, a key architect of the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015.The Independent has contacted the Cop27 presidency for comment.

US climate envoy John Kerry was optimistic that the Sharm el-Sheikh summit had “kept the hope of 1.5C alive,” but said all major economies must align their 2030 targets with 1.5C and fulfil those targets by halting the construction of new coal, deploying clean energy and slashing methane emissions.

For those suffering the brunt of the extreme weather and rising sea levels fuelled by a heating planet, the breakthrough on the contentious issue of loss and damage cannot be underestimated. Vulnerable nations and communities have been calling for compensation for decades, and this year was the first time the issue made it onto the official Cop agenda.

Mohamed Adow, the executive director of Power Shift Africa, a group that mobilises climate action on the African continent, echoed the Three Lions England football song in his jubilation.

“After 30 years of hurt, climate action is finally coming home on African soil here in Egypt,” he said in a statement. “We are making history.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said more must be done the tackle the climate crisis (PA Wire)

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari described the progress on loss and damage as a “monumental achievement for climate justice.”

There were some other bright spots in the text too, beyond loss and damage.

Among them were calls to reform multilateral development banks and other financial institutions, which lend money to help nations recover from climate-fuelled natural disasters but currently to do so on inequitable terms for developing nations.

“This Cop caused deep frustrations but it wasn’t for nothing,” Ms Tubiana said.