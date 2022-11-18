Cop27 draft agreement fails to include a fund for climate compensation

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A draft version of the Cop27 agreement has been published just hours before the critical climate summit is due to draw to a close in Egypt.

The publication of the draft deal, which is still expected to change as it’s negotiated in the coming hours, is the defining moment of Cop27 so far as the world gets to see the first iteration of the vision world leaders have for tackling the climate emergency.

The text, which builds on earlier less formal versions, has many “placeholders” for the thorniest issues where the outcomes from ongoing negotiations can be slotted into the final version.

One such example in the text is for funding arrangements to compensate vulnerable countries for the loss and damage they have suffered due to climate change.

This was the dominating issue of this two-week climate summit in Egypt, with small island states and other developing nations pushing for a new finance fund set up for this climate compensation by “no later” than 2024.

They argue that they are bearing the brunt of climate devastation despite their relatively small carbon footprints.

After two decades of calls by developing countries, the inclusion of loss and damage as an agenda item at Cop27 was hailed as a step towards addressing climate injustice.

But while developed nations, grown rich by burning fossil fuels, have admitted that more money is needed many, including the United States, have pushed back on the concept of a new fund.

So far the draft of the final text welcomes the parties’ agreement to include loss and damage as an agenda item at Cop27, and notes with concern the “growing gravity, scope and frequency” of loss and damage in all regions. It underlines that an “adequate and effective” response to loss and damage is of “great importance” to the continued credibility and relevance of the UN climate process, and includes a placeholder for a “funding arrangement”.

Elsewhere in the document, the text reaffirms countries’ resolution to pursue efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, repeating the strength of language around 1.5C seen in the Glasgow Climate Pact last year.

While this language is not new, there had been concern that some countries were attempting to backslide on their commitments made in Scotland.

A Western official told The Independent on Friday that Brazil, China and Russia were among the countries backsliding on the Glasgow commitment to “keep 1.5C alive”.

The official said the countries were pushing to stick to the Paris temperature goal of “well below 2C” rather than the more ambitious 1.5C. The Independent has contacted the countries for comment.

The text also reaffirms that limiting temperature rise to 1.5C would require “rapid, deep and sustained” cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

But this is not new and will leave countries open to criticism for a lack of ambition.

Missing too from the text is any mention of India’s demand to include wording on the “phase down of all fossil fuels” in the agreement.

The Cop26 agreement in Glasgow called upon parties to accelerate efforts towards the “phasedown of unabated coal power.” New Delhi has been pushing at Cop27 for this language to be broadened to include all fossil fuels, and had gained the support of multiple countries including the European Union.

India remains heavily dependent on coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

Instead, in one place the draft text published on Friday appears to strengthen the language calling on countries to accelerate efforts to “phase-out” coal rather than “phasedown.”

In another part of the text, however, the language around coal is slightly different, an example of a potential internal contradiction in the text that will need to be ironed out before the final iteration is published.

Earlier in the document, it “encourages” continued efforts to “phase down” unabated coal power, which some have pointed out potentially weakens the language in the Cop26 agreement that “calls” upon parties to phase down coal.

This story is being updated.