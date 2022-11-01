Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop27 daily briefing newsletter

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest climate event of the calendar, Cop27, begins next week in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The world gathers in Egypt after a tumultuous 12 months. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost-of-living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.

There has also been a new wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and western and central Africa, to wildfires and deadly heatwaves across Europe, and Hurricane Ian’s decimation of Florida. A deluge of new scientific reports warn that the world remains far off-track in preventing further dangerous temperature rise.

The Cop27 agenda is packed and progess is much-needed on contentious issues, like climate finance, and countries’ emissions cuts. There will also need to be accountability on the headline-grabbing promises made at the Glasgow summit, Cop26.

The Independent’s climate reporting team will be in Sharm el-Sheikh, offering you an up-close perspective of the two-week summit - and parsing what decisions and stumbling blocks mean for the world’s climate problems far beyond the doors of the negotiating halls.

