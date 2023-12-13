Jump to content

Draft text of historic Cop28 deal calls for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels’

New text which will be voted on later on Wednesday directly addresses fossil fuels, a key demand from this year’s climate deal

Stuti Mishra
at Cop28 in Dubai
Wednesday 13 December 2023 03:49
<p>Overnight negotiations continued at Cop28 </p>

Overnight negotiations continued at Cop28

(AP)

A new draft of the Cop28 climate deal was released early on Wednesday morning after negotiators wrangled overnight to find a consensus on the language over fossil fuels.

The new text directly addresses fossil fuels, a key demand from this year’s climate deal, asking parties to “transition away” from their use “in this critical decade”.

The draft document, which is a proposal created by the presidency after discussions with all countries before a deal is signed, gives an indication of what parties have agreed upon.

Here are some of the highlights from the draft text:

  • The document calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” in this decade, in a “just, orderly and equitable manner” keeping the net zero goals of 2050 in mind.
  • Tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030
  • “Phasing down unabated coal”
  • “Accelerating zero and low emissions technologies” including renewables, nuclear, abatement
  • “Phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible”

More follows

