Draft text of historic Cop28 deal calls for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels’

A new draft of the Cop28 climate deal was released early on Wednesday morning after negotiators wrangled overnight to find a consensus on the language over fossil fuels.

The new text directly addresses fossil fuels, a key demand from this year’s climate deal, asking parties to “transition away” from their use “in this critical decade”.

The draft document, which is a proposal created by the presidency after discussions with all countries before a deal is signed, gives an indication of what parties have agreed upon.

Here are some of the highlights from the draft text:

The document calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” in this decade, in a “just, orderly and equitable manner” keeping the net zero goals of 2050 in mind.

Tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030

“Phasing down unabated coal”

“Accelerating zero and low emissions technologies” including renewables, nuclear, abatement

“Phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible”

