Draft text of historic Cop28 deal calls for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels’
New text which will be voted on later on Wednesday directly addresses fossil fuels, a key demand from this year’s climate deal
A new draft of the Cop28 climate deal was released early on Wednesday morning after negotiators wrangled overnight to find a consensus on the language over fossil fuels.
The new text directly addresses fossil fuels, a key demand from this year’s climate deal, asking parties to “transition away” from their use “in this critical decade”.
The draft document, which is a proposal created by the presidency after discussions with all countries before a deal is signed, gives an indication of what parties have agreed upon.
Here are some of the highlights from the draft text:
- The document calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” in this decade, in a “just, orderly and equitable manner” keeping the net zero goals of 2050 in mind.
- Tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030
- “Phasing down unabated coal”
- “Accelerating zero and low emissions technologies” including renewables, nuclear, abatement
- “Phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible”
More follows
