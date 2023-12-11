✕ Close “We Are In A Race Against Time” Says Un Secretary-general Antonio Guterres At Cop28

As Cop28 nears its end, the reference to “phase out” of fossil fuels has been removed from the latest draft of the final agreement.

Emerging as the central battle of the climate conference in Dubai, the European Union and vulnerable, developing countries have called for phasing out of fossil fuels while oil-rich nations including Saudi Arabia and Russia have strongly opposed it.

“Phase out” or “phase down” of fossil fuels had been included as an option in an earlier draft of the text but were now deleted.

On Monday night, Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates Cop28 president, told the summit that progress had been made but that “we still have a lot to do”.

The global average temperature has already warmed by around 1.2C above what it was before the Industrial Revolution, and countries have committed to stopping this from rising above 1.5C.

Current policies in place worldwide would take the Earth’s temperature to 3C by the end of this century, as the UN and the International Energy Agency have urged the decline of fossil fuel production.