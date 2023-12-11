Cop28 - LIVE: Countdown to end of summit statement as battle rages over fate of fossil fuels
EU in deadlock with oil-rich nations, including, Saudi Arabia and Russia as time is running out
As Cop28 nears its end, the reference to “phase out” of fossil fuels has been removed from the latest draft of the final agreement.
Emerging as the central battle of the climate conference in Dubai, the European Union and vulnerable, developing countries have called for phasing out of fossil fuels while oil-rich nations including Saudi Arabia and Russia have strongly opposed it.
“Phase out” or “phase down” of fossil fuels had been included as an option in an earlier draft of the text but were now deleted.
On Monday night, Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates Cop28 president, told the summit that progress had been made but that “we still have a lot to do”.
The global average temperature has already warmed by around 1.2C above what it was before the Industrial Revolution, and countries have committed to stopping this from rising above 1.5C.
Current policies in place worldwide would take the Earth’s temperature to 3C by the end of this century, as the UN and the International Energy Agency have urged the decline of fossil fuel production.
At COP28, Indigenous women have a message for leaders: Look at what we're doing. And listen
With a sprig of leaves and rainwater carried from her island in the Philippines, Grace Talawag delivered a prayer and a blessing for her delegation and onlookers in a negotiation hall at the United Nations climate summit. The leaves included bamboo, to represent the resiliency needed to contend with climate change, and jade vine, a creeping plant that Talawag said “will climb any tree up in the jungle to see the light.”
The latter symbolizes her hope that negotiators at the COP28 talks “will listen to the voices of the Indigenous people” — especially Indigenous women who have traveled to the conference to share valuable insights into addressing some of the challenges of climate change.
Frontline communities will exchange their best practices at the climate talks. But they’d still like to see a more inclusive summit that makes them an integral part of the global dialogue, Talawag said.
Corporate Cop28: How a defining moment for the climate has been taken over by fossil fuel executives
The summit has attracted more oil and gas representatives than ever before, Louise Boyle reports from inside Cop28 in Dubai:
Global climate summits are a smörgåsbord of statistics - and this particular figure attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.
Some 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists have been granted passes for Cop28 in Dubai, the largest number in the climate summit’s history, analysis has found.
This is four times as many as attended Cop27 in Egypt last year, and more than any country delegation except United Arab Emirates, the host country, and Brazil, understood to be holding Cop30.
The oil and gas industry is better represented at the Dubai conference than some of the groups most impacted by the climate crisis.
Cop28 draft agreement drops call for fossil fuel phase out
In the final 24 hours before Cop28 is due to officially end, the reference to “phase out” of fossil fuels has been removed from the latest draft of the final agreement.
Calling time on fossil fuels, the root cause of the climate crisis, has emerged as the central battle of the Dubai negotiations.
The European Union and vulnerable, developing countries have called for phasing out of fossil fuels while oil-rich nations including Saudi Arabia and Russia have strongly opposed. “Phase out” or “phase down” of fossil fuels had been included as option in an earlier draft of the text but were now deleted.
