Rwanda bill – live: Sunak wins vote despite rightwing Tory rebellion
MPs approve Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading by 313 votes to 269, majority 44
Rishi Sunak wins Rwanda vote despite Tory rebellion
Rishi Sunak has won the vote on the Rwanda bill despite a mass rebellion by rightwing Conservative MPs.
MPs on Tuesday evening approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading by 313 votes to 269, majority 44.
It comes after Mark Francois MP, the chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), announced five separate groups of right-wing Conservative MPs said they could not support the bill, which would designate Rwanda as a safe country for asylum seekers.
The government also won on the first vote as Labour’s bid to block the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill at second reading was rejected by 337 votes to 269, majority 68.
The bid for Mr Sunak’s latest plan to “stop the boats” comes as it was confirmed that an asylum seeker died on the Bibby Stockholm barge, the accommodation used by the government to house migrants.
Rishi Sunak wins Rwanda vote as he staves off mass Tory rebellion – for now
A wounded Rishi Sunak has secured victory in a crunch vote on his flagship Rwanda policy – but his political future remains under threat ahead of a new year showdown on the issue.
The prime minister faces another battle with his MPs within weeks after parliament backed his emergency legislation by 313 votes to 269.
As he fought to keep his controversial deportation scheme alive, Mr Sunak even flew a minister back from the Cop28 climate change conference in Dubai to vote.
Kate Devlin and Archie Mitchell report:
Rishi Sunak wins Rwanda vote as he staves off mass Tory rebellion – for now
Tory MPs warn PM over next stage of flagship deportation bill, as William Hague cautions: We may never win back power
In pictures: MPs approve Rwanda Bill
Yvette Cooper calls for cross-party agreement on border enforcement
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called for a cross-party agreement on border enforcement.
Speaking after the Rwanda vote, she said: “We need both stronger border security and stronger action to fix the Tories’ asylum chaos that has got worse and worse over the last few years.
“We’ve seen, really, over the last few days the Tory Party civil war erupting, with different groups taking different lumps out of each other, and that chaos looks like it’s going to continue into the New Year as well.”
She said Labour will set up a new “returns unit” to remove people who do not have a right to be in the UK and stated the Tories had presided over a 50% drop in such returns.
Ms Cooper also set out plans to create an international security agreement to share information on people-smuggling networks.
She said: “We ought to have a cross-party agreement on some of these basic things like going after the gangs, clearing the backlog, and getting returns in place, getting proper enforcement in place, but they’re not capable of doing that because they’re too busy taking lumps out of each other – because they are more interested in their civil war than they are in actually tackling the problems, and in actually doing a fair deal for the country.”
Duncan Smith says he could always rescind backing after supporting bill
Despite voting to support the Bill, former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he could always rescind his backing at a later date.
He said: “We always reserve the right to do what we have to do when we think it doesn’t work, my personal view is I want to see the Government listen and engage.
“Right now this was a very difficult Bill to get through, very contentious, it was the toughest bit of legislation concerning people’s rights, in terms of asylum seekers, that we’ve seen, and that’s because the crisis is big and many people are dying in the channel.
“It’s happening all over Europe – France is in defiance of the European court, sending people back.
“Denmark passed legislation to send people back, Sweden is doing the same, Germany is in turmoil, Italy is talking about defying the court – this is not just the UK.
“It’s part of the problem that all around Europe we’re facing, so this is the issue here on our island and we have to resolve it, otherwise it creates chaos.”
He said there were divisions in the Conservative Party: “Of course [there are divisions], but these divisions are about big issues and I think what the public want is a result at the end of this.
“They want something done – we made a pledge, Rishi Sunak made a pledge, to stop the boats, and we want to deliver it.”
Asked about Robert Jenrick resigning because he believed it it would not stop the boats, he said: “Well if you have five lawyers, you have 55 opinions.”
He added: “The Supreme Court made it very clear, they said once the Parliament makes clear their position in this then they will fall in line.”
Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith says he voted to support bill
Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he voted to support the Rwanda Bill.
Speaking after the vote, he said the Bill was the “toughest” legislation on people’s rights to date.
He said: “I felt, first and foremost, we need to take this Bill through to further discussions and debate, and I think it’s considerably better than what was there before – it gives us a chance to see if we can get those flights off the ground and make sure we disincentivise the whole idea of those who have to pay under that terrible murderous business.
“We’re seeing whether or not there will be elements that can be tightened up.
“There are debates around here about certain clauses, where there may there be open possibilities for people to make continuous vexations claims.
“So, we need to look about whether it is feasible to tighten those places up, and there are some other bits about reference to Europe.
“I think the important things here is that colleagues want to try and get this through, so that we can get this flights off the ground and the Rwanda policy can act as a deterrent.”
‘Parliament has spoken,’ says Cleverly
Home Secretary James Cleverly said “Parliament has spoken” after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won a crunch vote in the Commons over his emergency Rwanda legislation.
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Mr Cleverly said: “Parliament has spoken.
“We must be able to choose who comes to our country – not criminal gangs.
“That’s what this Bill will deliver.”
Coffey says Sunak will be happy with winning Rwanda Bill vote
Therese Coffey said Rishi Sunak will be happy with winning the Rwanda Bill vote.
The MP for Suffolk Coastal said “the issue has become rather totemic” and added she wanted the Conservative Party to focus on “the criminal gangs pushing people across with false hope”.
Speaking after the vote, she said: “That was a solid vote. Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister should be very happy tonight.
“There’s a Bill, we can now get on with that Bill, clearly the Prime Minister has said he’s in a listening mode, wants to make it work.
“It was important to get the Bill through this stage today and I think a majority of 44, any Prime Minister would be proud of that, especially giving the tensions today.
“For the majority of people in this country, what they care about is the money in their pocket and economic growth.”
Asked what she would say to the rebel Tory groups who did not support the Bill, she said: “Just go through the detail carefully, and it’s important that the Government listens, and it’s important that people concerned about the legislation, on both ends of the political party, look at the details.”
