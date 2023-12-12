Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

the independent view

Rishi Sunak may have won the vote on Rwanda but he’s lost the moral argument

Editorial: Some votes will be won, and some will be lost, but the Rwandan plan will never be useful or morally sound. Sooner or later, the prime minister will suffer humiliation as a result

Tuesday 12 December 2023 19:56
Comments
<p>Many Tory MPs abstained from the Rwanda bill vote </p>

Many Tory MPs abstained from the Rwanda bill vote

(PA)

Whatever the parliamentary career of the Rwanda bill turns out to be, what is clear already is that the government has lost both the moral and the practical arguments surrounding it; and that it will in any case, even if passed, not stand for long.

On the very day that an asylum seeker was found dead on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, the government seeks to disapply human rights that remain guaranteed internationally under conventions to which the UK is a party.

Such rights are universal – they apply to all persons irrespective of their legal status, their present location, or indeed their motives, honourable or otherwise. They are absolute. Morally, they occupy a space separate from concepts of legality or sovereignty, let alone politics. Our human rights are, according to taste and preference, God-given, natural and inherent to humanity.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in