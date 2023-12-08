Jump to content

Heard the one about how much the Rwanda plan has cost so far…?

The government has spent £290m sending three home secretaries to Rwanda, but not a single asylum seeker. And the joke’s on us, says Sean O’Grady

Friday 08 December 2023 12:43
Former home secretary Suella Braverman during her fact-finding visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

If it were not all so depressing, the Rwanda plan to deport asylum seekers might make for a jolly sort of Christmas carol.

“On the last day of Christmas, the Tories gave to me… Three hundred million wasted; a hundred thousand crossing the Channel; 13 years in office; eight Home Secretaries; three visiting Kigali; two Rwanda treaties; and not a single deported refugeeeeee”.

The only real dividend of the Rwanda plan is to provide an endless source of grim comedy gold with which Keir Starmer can torment the prime minister every Wednesday lunchtime at PMQs.

