Heard the one about how much the Rwanda plan has cost so far…?

If it were not all so depressing, the Rwanda plan to deport asylum seekers might make for a jolly sort of Christmas carol.

“On the last day of Christmas, the Tories gave to me… Three hundred million wasted; a hundred thousand crossing the Channel; 13 years in office; eight Home Secretaries; three visiting Kigali; two Rwanda treaties; and not a single deported refugeeeeee”.

The only real dividend of the Rwanda plan is to provide an endless source of grim comedy gold with which Keir Starmer can torment the prime minister every Wednesday lunchtime at PMQs.