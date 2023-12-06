Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Rwanda Treaty Has More Holes In It Than Swiss Cheese, Says Starmer

00:34

Rhys Jones | 1701866801

PMQs: Rwanda treaty has more holes in it than Swiss cheese, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer mocked Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda treaty during Wednesday’s PMQs (6 December).

“I would say that this treaty’s got more holes in it than Swiss cheese, but I don’t want to wind up the prime minister by talking about a European country again,” said the Labour leader.

Sir Keir also responded to the report that the government may pay Rwanda more money after the new deal was signed on Tuesday.

“You can only imagine their delight, their sheer disbelief when having already banked £140 million of British taxpayer money without housing a single asylum seeker, the prime minister appears again with another offer they can’t refuse,” he added.

Up next

00:48

PMQs: Sunak accused of taking food from the mouths of poorest children

01:28

Johnson claims Thatcher aides would have sent ‘fruity’ WhatsApps

01:15

Boris Johnson says pandemic meetings were ‘too male-dominated’

00:30

Massive fire rips through Berlin Christmas market as tourists flee

Editor’s Picks

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

03:24

Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

03:13

Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box

More Editor’s Picks

05:37

Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed

03:35

Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

On The Ground

04:53

Trapped in the care system

04:07

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

More On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

More You Ask The Questions

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:57

Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

Behind The Headlines

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

00:49

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

01:35

The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series

08:06

Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?

More Binge Watch

08:47

What are the best Halloween movies of all time?

15:30

Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’

16:21

Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

Music Box

03:24

Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box

03:13

Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box

03:35

Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know

03:39

Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’

More Music Box

03:12

Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’

03:20

Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session

03:40

Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session

03:05

English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box

Love Lives

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

More Love Lives

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

55:16

Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’

Travel Smart

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

More Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

Sport

00:49

Man United boss Ten Hag accuses reporters of ‘going around our back’

00:53

Pochettino provides injury update on Chelsea stars before Man Utd trip

00:39

Former FA director warns gap between rich and poor will widen

01:28

Kevin Sinfield cries in tribute to Doddie Weir during MND challenge

More Sport

01:16

Young girl’s reaction to birthday message from Arsenal’s Alessia Russo

00:22

Moment Valencia Marathon record broken

01:14

Euro 2024 groups announced with Scotland needing to ‘do homework’

01:15

Postecoglou up for challenge of taking injury-hit Spurs to Man City

Climate

00:34

Watch: ‘Unprecedented’ snowfall causes chaos in Cumbria

00:40

Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing

00:34

Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK

00:30

Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop

More Climate

00:44

Watch snow blizzard hit Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn

00:54

Protesters call for veganism to become law as Cop28 begins

00:31

Greenpeace activists block Shell port to ‘make climate polluters pay’

02:44

Japanese volcano spews ash and smoke in spectacular eruption

Culture

00:42

I’m A Celeb’s Fred Sirieix hits out at Josie Gibson as he exits jungle

00:44

I’m A Celeb first look: Marvin Humes takes tumble in slippery trial

01:06

GTA 6: Five exciting details you may have missed in first trailer

00:53

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalisation

More Culture

01:15

British Fashion Awards 2023: UK stars dazzle on the red carpet

00:56

I’m A Celeb’s Nella Rose makes campmate admission before jungle exit

00:32

Watch: Martine McCutcheon teases ‘big’ Love Actually reunion

01:27

Watch Rockstar’s GTA 6 trailer as leak forces early release

Lifestyle

01:02

Boy who missed school Christmas concert after surgery performs alone

00:23

Tom Hanks predicts when first woman will step on moon

00:29

Princess of Wales comforts mother on visit to children’s hospital

01:40

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to millions over student loan

More Lifestyle

00:27

Martin Lewis reveals how much it really costs to run Christmas lights

01:34

Long-lost Tudor palace uncovered by amateur group in English village

01:22

Strictly’s Ellie Leach calls dance partner Vito Coppola ‘dramatic’

01:27

Sarah Ferguson reveals ‘ritual’ she practices with late Queen’s corgis

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in