PMQs: Rwanda treaty has more holes in it than Swiss cheese, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer mocked Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda treaty during Wednesday’s PMQs (6 December).

“I would say that this treaty’s got more holes in it than Swiss cheese, but I don’t want to wind up the prime minister by talking about a European country again,” said the Labour leader.

Sir Keir also responded to the report that the government may pay Rwanda more money after the new deal was signed on Tuesday.

“You can only imagine their delight, their sheer disbelief when having already banked £140 million of British taxpayer money without housing a single asylum seeker, the prime minister appears again with another offer they can’t refuse,” he added.