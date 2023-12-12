Asylum seeker found dead on the Bibby Stockholm barge
Migrants were moved back onto the barge in October following a legionella scare
An asylum seeker has died on the Bibby Stockholm barge, the accommodation used by the government to house migrants.
A few hundred asylum seekers are now living on the barge at Portland port, Dorset after it was finally given the all clear two months after 39 migrants were moved off the vessel following the discovery of legionella bacteria in the water supply.
The government started moved migrants back onto the barge in October.
Refugee charity Care4Calais confirmed the news of the death and CEO Steve Smith added: “Our thoughts are with the person who has lost their life, their family and their friends. It is also with all those stuck on board the Bibby Stockholm who will be experiencing a deep feeling of grief and worry today.”
A Home Office spokesperson said:“We are aware of reporting of an incident involving an asylum seeker on the Bibby Stockholm. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time”
