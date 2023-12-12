✕ Close Rishi Sunak should ‘pull the Rwanda bill’ now, says Tory right-winger

Rishi Sunak will host an emergency breakfast in Downing Street with members of the New Conservative group of backbenchers on Tuesday after a difficult day in Westminster over the Rwanda Bill.

A spokesman for the right-wing group said the Rwanda Bill needs “major surgery or replacement” and the party would be “making that plain in the morning to the PM at breakfast and over the next 24 hours”.

It comes as Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), has told Mr Sunak there was a “consensus” among right-wing Tory MPs that he should “pull” the Rwanda bill.

The senior rebel said No 10 should “come up with a revised version that works better than this one which has so many holes in it”.

David Jones, the ERG deputy chair, added that he agreed that the current Rwanda bill was “not easily amendable” at the committee stage – even if goes through the first hurdle on Tuesday.

The so-called “star chamber” of lawyers for the ERG said the bill “provides a partial and incomplete solution” but does not go “far enough to deliver the policy as intended”.