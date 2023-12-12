Rwanda bill – live: Sunak begs for support hours before vote as asylum seeker dies on Bibby Stockholm
A few hundred asylum seekers are now living on the barge at Portland port, Dorset
Rishi Sunak has publicly pleaded with MPs to back his Rwanda bill just hours before the key vote on Tuesday evening.
The bid for his latest plan to “stop the boats” comes as it was confirmed that an asylum seeker died on the Bibby Stockholm barge, the accommodation used by the government to house migrants.
The prime minister hosted an emergency breakfast in Downing Street on Tuesday morning with potential Tory rebels to convince them to support the bill which will see asylum seekers flown to Rwanda.
“Today MPs will vote on the toughest ever anti-illegal immigration legislation,” he said in a post on social media site X.
“This Bill will allow us to control who comes into this country – not criminal gangs or foreign courts. To stop the boats, we need to back this Bill.”
However, the New Conservative group of backbenchers said the bill needs “major surgery or replacement” following a meeting on monday night, ahead of the highly-anticipated vote on Tuesday evening
Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), also told Mr Sunak there was a “consensus” among right-wing Tory MPs that he should “pull” the Rwanda bill.
Hague warns Tories may never return to power
Lord William Hague has warned that the Conservatives “could be out of power forever” if they do not unite ahead the Rwanda vote tonight.
Speaking to Times Radio, the former Tory leader said that MPs “picking holes” in Rishi Sunak’s plan “have only got opposition to look forward to”.
He added that the potential rebels are making it difficult for making it “impossible to run a government” for yet another Conservative leader.
“There is no guarantee of coming back. I am not predicting that because I want Rishi Sunak to win his vote, to keep doing well over the coming year, to win an election,” he said. “I am not predicting that will happen, I am just saying it can happen.”
He added: “If they keep behaving like that they have only got opposition to look forward to.
“That is what they are heading for if they make it difficult or impossible to run the Government for yet another Conservative prime minister.
“I think they need to be warned about that. Having said that the vast majority of the Conservative MPs will vote for the legislation even if they have some doubts about it, they are very supportive of Rishi Sunak.”
Climate minister abandons Cop28 for Rwanda vote
Climate change minister Graham Stuart has left the Cop28 summit to attend the vote on Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill tonight.
Number 10 confirmed that Mr Stuart had returned to parliament for the second reading of the Safety of Rwanda Bill before returning to the global summit in Dubai
Asked about the carbon emissions from the flights, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This Government is not anti-flying. We don’t lecture the public to that regard. The most important thing is the outcomes of Cop, which Minister Stuart is obviously leading for the UK on.
“Ministers have a number of roles, the negotiations continue and he will return to Cop.”
Downing Street releases statement ahead of key vote
Downing Street has released a statement ahead of the highly-anticipated vote tonight on Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill.
The prime minister is urging MPs to back his flagship Bill as it goes through its second reading.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and other ministers will continue to engage with colleagues as is normal. Obviously, we will listen carefully to constructive comments.”
Asked if it was Mr Sunak’s position the Bill cannot be stronger, he said: “We are willing to listen to constructive comments from colleagues. We believe this is a tough piece of legislation which will achieve its objectives and the public’s objectives of stopping the boats.
“And we’ve been very clear on the parameters under which we need to operate as have the Rwandan government.”
Tory rebels to hold a joint meeting tonight
Tory rebels are due to hold a joint meeting tonight on the crunch Rwanda vote,The Independent’s Political Editor Kate Devlin reports.
Members of the so-called “five families” of Tory MPs on the right of the party are expected to attend.
It comes as many try to decide whether to abstain on the PM’s flagship plan to save his deportation deal- or the more nuclear option of voting against it.
The prime minister faces defeat if 57 Tories abstain or 29 vote against the “emergency legislation” on its second reading.
Keir Starmer: ‘It’ll go through tonight… I do not doubt’
Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not doubt that Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill will be voted through tonight.
We should not give him the indulgence of pretending it is going to be tight and that he has done a brilliant job to get it over the line,” the Labour leader added.
He pointed to Mr Sunak’s huge majority in parliament and said “we should not even be having a discussion about whether he is going to get basic legislation through”.
Sir Keir said: “I don’t doubt there will be a lot of shouting and screaming, but in the end, it’ll go through.”
Asked whether there should be a general election if the prime minister fails to pass the bill, Sir Keir said “of course”. “I think there should be a general election as soon as possible,” he added.
Tory rebels increasingly believe Sunak could win Rwanda vote
Tory rebels are increasingly believing Rishi Sunak will win tonight’s vote on his Rwanda plan, The Independent’s Political Editor Kate Devlin reports.
The prime minister held a breakfast meeting in No 10 with Tory MPs in a bid to reduce the size of tonight’s revolt.
One backbencher who attended said he expected the government would win tonight’s vote.
“I can’t see the government losing tonight,” he said.
Some rebels are also unhappy saying the PM told them he was willing to “tighten the bill” but did not clarify what that meant - or whether that would include amendments to the legislation, one of their key asks.
Breaking: Asylum seeker dies on the Bibby Stockholm barge
An asylum seeker has died on the Bibby Stockholm barge, the accommodation by the government used to house migrants.
A few hundred asylum seekers are now living on the barge at Portland port, Dorset and refugee charity Care4Calais confirmed the news of the death.
CEO Steve Smith added: “Our thoughts are with the person who has lost their life, their family and their friends. It is also with all those stuck on board the Bibby Stockholm who will be experiencing a deep feeling of grief and worry today.”
The news comes hours before the parliamentary vote on Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill, which will see asylum seekers moved to Rwanda if it is not rejected.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith says government needs to ‘change their tone’
Sir Ian Duncan Smith said that the government needs to “change their tone” and stop lecturing people over the Rwanda bill.
The ex-Tory leader told journalists at the Daily Telegraph that the government’s approach to winning MPs over is “doesn’t help” as this evening’s vote approached.
He said: “People are frustrated and angry, no question…The trouble is they’re out lecturing at the moment, the Government, and that doesn’t help…I would change their tone.”
Live: Keir Starmer speaks to media ahead of Government's Rwanda vote
Sir Keir Starmer is making a speech in Silverstone today to make the four year anniversary of the 2019 election.
Watch live here:
Sunak pleads with MPs to back Rwanda bill hours before vote
Rishi Sunak publicly pleaded with MPs to back his Rwanda legislation on Tuesday.
The prime minister has spent several days trying to quell internal Tory rebellions against the bill ahead of the highly-anticipated vote tonight.
“Today MPs will vote on the toughest ever anti-illegal immigration legislation,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media site X.
“This Bill will allow us to control who comes into this country – not criminal gangs or foreign courts.
“To stop the boats, we need to back this Bill.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies