Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Green light for controversial Cumbria coal mine would be line with backwards Brexit Britain Tories have created

Analysis: New coal doesn’t make sense to anyone except Conservatives still in thrall to the last dirty coins of fossil fuel capitalism, writes Harry Cockburn

Tuesday 06 December 2022 18:28
Comments
<p>Going back in time. A man walks his dog in Whitehaven, Cumbria, near the site of the proposed coal mine </p>

Going back in time. A man walks his dog in Whitehaven, Cumbria, near the site of the proposed coal mine

(PA)

Banning onshore wind, banning solar panels from farmland, licensing scores of oil and gas wells in the North Sea – none of it makes sense for the UK’s long term prosperity, experts have said, but the Conservative party wants to do it anyway.

This week, the government is at risk of announcing yet another backwards step as the howling winds of the energy and climate crises rise all around us, as it prepares to announce its planning decision on the controversial Cumbrian <u>coal mine</u>.

The mine, which would be the first deep coal mine in the UK for 30 years, has little bearing on the UK’s energy policy, as it will only produce coking coal for the steel industry largely outside Europe. In total, 83 per cent of the coal would be exported.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in