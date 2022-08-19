‘Nimby’ Rishi Sunak under fire for rejecting solar panels on farmland if he reaches No 10
Tory leadership underdog says young daughters demand climate action – but pledged to put farmers first
Rishi Sunak has been branded a ‘Nimby’ by a leading Conservative after joining Liz Truss in ruling out solar panels on farmland if he wins the race for No 10.
The contest underdog – who has spoken of how his young daughters urge him to act on the climate emergency – nevertheless pledged to put preserving farmland first.
“On my watch, we will not lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms. Instead, we should be making sure that solar panels are installed on commercial buildings, on sheds and on properties,” Mr Sunak said.
