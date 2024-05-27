Cyclone Remal makes landfall in Bangladesh and India

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Strong winds and heavy rain battered the coastal regions of Bangladesh and India as severe cyclone Remal made landfall late on Sunday.

Remal, the first cyclone of the year, started lashing Bangladesh’s southern coast of Mongla port and the adjoining Sagar Islands in India’s West Bengal state with wind speeds measuring up to 135 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Dozens of Bangladeshi coastal villages were flooded after flood protection embankments were either washed away or damaged by the force of the storm surges. While there are not yet any official figures for casualties, Dhaka-based Somoy TV reported that at least two people died.

The storm was forecast to weaken gradually into a cyclone over the course of Monday, and then move northeast and gradually weaken further, the IMD said in its latest weather update.

The landfall process began around 9pm local time in India on Sunday and continued for about five hours, the regional meteorological office in Kolkata said.

People walk past a fallen tree branch as Cyclone Remal hits the country, in the Shyamnagar area of Satkhira ( Reuters )

People walk along flooded shrimp and crab farms due to heavy rain as Cyclone Remal passes the country in the Shyamnagar area of Satkhira ( Reuters )

One person was killed in the city of Kolkata when concrete chunks fell on him during the peak of the storm, police said. Roofs of thatched huts were blown away while mud houses were flattened in the coastal areas of both countries as authorities waited to ascertain the full scale of losses.

Bangladesh moved about 800,000 people from the port areas of Mongla and Chittagong and nine coastal districts to storm shelters from Sunday morning. As many as 110,000 people were also taken to shelters in India.