Four people were found dead as Cyprus battled to contain the worst forest fire in its history after homes burnt down and at least seven villages were forced to evacuate.

The blaze broke out in in the village of Arakapas on Saturday morning before spreading through communities in the mountainous region near the cities of Limassol and Larnaca.

President Nicos Anastasiades said it was a “very difficult day” as he announced that the "entire state apparatus" had been mobilised to fight the wildfire, which was fanned by strong winds after a week-long heatwave that saw temperatures pass 40C.

The first victims of the fire were found dead close to the community of Odou. They are believed to be Egyptian nationals. “All indications point to it being the four persons who were missing since yesterday,” said interior minister Nicos Nouris.

Greece and Israel both sent firefighting aircraft to help with the effort after the Cyprus appealed for international help and activated the EU's civil protection mechanism.

The EU Commission said Italy would also send planes to assist and pledged to "provide any further assistance as necessary". The EU's Copernicus satellite has been activated to provide maps of the affected areas.

British forces at two UK military bases on the island have also joined the firefighting effort, along with the Cypriot National Guard, the police and the entire Cypriot Fire Department.

News reports showed homes going up in flames as the perimeter of the blaze grew to at least 25 miles, while smoke from the fire was visible from the capital Nicosia 45 miles away.

Smoke from the fire seen from Ora village in Larnaca, Cyprus (via REUTERS)

People in the village of Vavatsina watch as the wildfire rages on nearby hills (AFP via Getty Images)

"It passed through like a whirlwind, it destroyed everything," said Vassos Vassiliou, the community leader of Arakapas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but police arrested a 67 year-old man who was reportedly seen burning stubble in nearby fields. He was detained for eight days.

In an update on Sunday morning, the police said the fire was "still raging with outbreaks that are rekindling" despite the efforts of the authorities overnight.

Police also warned that the high temperatures of over 40C experienced in Cyprus this week meant that the possibility of wildfires was "very high".

The public was also urged to avoid burning things outdoors, throwing cigarettes or matches out the car window while travelling or using items that could set nearby dry vegetation alight.

“It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus,” Forestries Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou told Cyprus’s Omega TV.

Additional reporting by agencies