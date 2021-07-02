Canada heatwave – live: Wildfire leaves town ‘like war zone’ as hundreds die in ‘heat dome’
A town in British Columbia which experienced record-high temperatures earlier this week has been largely destroyed by wildfire, with at least two deaths reported.
Lytton endured highs of 49.6 C on Tuesday, the day before 1,000 residents from the area were forced to flee their homes as flames engulfed their settlement.
A couple in their 60s who took cover from the fire died after a power pole collapsed and fell onto them, according to the Vancouver Sun.
By Thursday afternoon, most homes and buildings in Lytton were ruined, said Mike Farnworth, British Columbia’s safety minister.
The British Columbia Wildfire Service said the Lytton wildfire was burning out of control over an area of approximately 30 square miles.
Referring to the damage wrought by the flames, John Haugen, acting chief of Lytton First Nation, said: “It was like a war zone last night.”
This comes after an unprecedented heatwave across western Canada and the US, which is believed to have killed hundreds of people in British Columbia and the American states of Oregon and Washington.
Higher-than-average temperatures to persist in July
Temperature records in parts of the US and Canada have been obliterated in recent days during the current heatwave.
But how long will the scorching heat persist?
The National Weather Service has predicted that temperatures will start falling, but they will remain “well-above average” in the North West and Upper Midwest into July.
The federal agency issued excessive heat-warnings for much of Washington and Oregon on Tuesday until 4 July.
There will also be extremely warm weather elsewhere too, with forecasters predicting that Shoshone, Idaho, for example, will experience 37.2C (99F) to 38.8C (102F) through 15 July.
Canadian town ‘like war zone’ after wildfire
The Canadian town of Lytton resembles a “war zone” after being gutted by wildfire, one of its leaders has said.
Most of it has been destroyed by flames, including the city centre and the health centre, with rail and highway infrastructure damaged.
Describing the town, John Haugen, acting chief of Lytton First Nation, said: “It was like a war zone last night.”
Grocery stores pull perishable food due to heatwave
Food shops in Washington state have pulled perishable products from their shelves due to the heatwave, Business Insider has reported.
This comes as parts of Oregon and Washington broke temperature records earlier this week.
One store in Mill Creek, Washington, had to stop selling dairy and meat products, according to a Fox News affiliate in Seattle.
Record temperature verified in Antarctica
Another temperatures record has been broken - this time in Antarctica.
The World Meteorological Organization has verified that highs of 18.3C occurred there on 6 February this year.
The temperature was recorded at an Argentinian station based on the continent.
Satellite image shows extent of wildfire around Lytton, British Columbia
Ninety per cent of the Canadian town of Lytton has been destroyed by a wildfire.
Here is a video showing the devastation wrought by the flames:
Guatemalan labourer in Oregon among heatwave dead
Sebastian Francisco Perez died the day after his 38th birthday.
The Guatemalan immigrant was working in rural Oregon when he collapsed on 26 June during the heatwave.
Paramedics were unable to revive him, with his death underscoring the dangers farm workers face in the current conditions.
His nephew, Pedro Lucas, who lost two of his cousins in a car accident in Oregon in 2019, told AP: “I don’t understand the things that sometimes happen.”
