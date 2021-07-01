Western Canada and the US Pacific Northwest are suffering blistering heatwaves that have already caused dozens of deaths.

The provinces of British Columbia and Alberta are the worst affected areas in Canada, as well as parts of Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon, all of which have been issued public health warnings.

The country recorded its all-time highest temperature for the third day in a row on Tuesday when the mercury hit a staggering 49.5C in Lytton, British Columbia. Temperatures in Vancouver neared 32C on Monday, with humidity making it feel closer to 40C in areas not near water, according to Environment Canada.

Vancouver’s police force has reported at least 130 sudden deaths since Friday, with elderly people and those with underlying health conditions accounting for the majority of lives lost.

In the US, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, have both recorded temperatures well above 37.8C this week.

Meteorologists are attributing the phenomenon to a “heat dome” lingering over the affected parts of North America. A heat dome, as the name suggests, traps heat and blocks other weather systems from moving in.

Climate scientists say the extreme weather also can be linked to an ever-worsening climate crisis.

The seriousness of the situation was underlined by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday when he warned that such events could become the norm unless more is done to avert rising global temperatures.

“We’ve been seeing more and more of this type of extreme weather event in the past years. So realistically, we know that this heatwave won’t be the last,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed by Washington Governor Jay Inslee. He told MSNBC: “This is the beginning of a permanent emergency. We have to tackle the source of this problem, which is climate change.”