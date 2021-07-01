Canada heatwave – live: Record temperatures in Northwest may have killed hundreds, authorities say
Hundreds of people are likely to have died as a result of record-breaking temperatures in Canada and the US Northwest, authorities say.
While more than 60 fatalities in the US state of Oregon have been linked to the heat, the Canadian province of British Columbia experienced a 195 per cent increase in sudden deaths.
Lisa Lapointe, British Columbia’s chief coroner, said there had been a minimum of 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” over the five days to Wednesday.
This comes after Lytton, a town in the province, recorded the highest-ever temperature in Canada earlier this week, with the mercury reaching 49.6C.
The temperatures are particularly high due to a phenomenon known as a “heat dome”, which traps hot air and does not allow other weather systems to move in.
The risk of wildfires has risen in step with the soaring temperatures, with the governor of Oregon issuing a state of emergency and many parts of Canada under threat.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau struck a sombre tone on Wednesday. “We’ve been seeing more and more of this type of extreme weather event in the past years.So realistically, we know that this heatwave won’t be the last.”
A town in British Columbia where temperatures reached 49.6C earlier this week has been evacuated after become engulfed by a fast-moving wildfire.
Jan Polderman, the mayor of Lytton, told CBC News: “It’s dire. The whole town is on fire.
“It took, like, a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere.”
Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe told the news outlet that she had never known wildfire conditions to be “this extreme”.
“We’re going to see conditions like this for the rest of the week, unfortunately,” she added.
At least 45 people have died in Oregon’s Multnomah County from heat
At least 45 people have died since Friday due to excessive heat in Oregon’s Multnomah County, officials have said.
The area includes the city of Portland, which has seen soaring temperatures, which US president Joe Biden described as “a wake-up call to the rest of the public” about climate change.
Hyperthermia was the main cause of these deaths, the county’s medical examiner said on Wednesday. To put the numbers into perspective, Oregon only had 12 deaths from hyperthermia - or overheating - between 2017 and 2019.
Large contrast between temperatures in North and South America, expert says
While parts of Canada have seen their highest temperatures on record, some places in South America have seen their lowest for this time of year.
For example, Fort Smith has seen highs of 39.6C, the hottest ever in the Northwest Territories, while Pozo Hondo in Paraguay recorded its lowest ever temperature in June at -7.4C.
Meteorologist Scott Duncan has the details:
Hundreds may have been killed by heatwave, say authorities
A heatwave in Canada and the north-west US could have killed hundreds, according to the authorities.
British Columbia has been particularly badly hit by the soaring temperatures, with its chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, announcing that there had been 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” over a five-day period.
“While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather,” she said.
Hundreds of deaths in in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the heatwave and wildfires in Canada and the US Northwest.
