What's causing the unprecedented heat wave in Canada?

Hundreds of people are likely to have died as a result of record-breaking temperatures in Canada and the US Northwest, authorities say.

While more than 60 fatalities in the US state of Oregon have been linked to the heat, the Canadian province of British Columbia experienced a 195 per cent increase in sudden deaths.

Lisa Lapointe, British Columbia’s chief coroner, said there had been a minimum of 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” over the five days to Wednesday.

This comes after Lytton, a town in the province, recorded the highest-ever temperature in Canada earlier this week, with the mercury reaching 49.6C.

The temperatures are particularly high due to a phenomenon known as a “heat dome”, which traps hot air and does not allow other weather systems to move in.

The risk of wildfires has risen in step with the soaring temperatures, with the governor of Oregon issuing a state of emergency and many parts of Canada under threat.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau struck a sombre tone on Wednesday. “We’ve been seeing more and more of this type of extreme weather event in the past years.So realistically, we know that this heatwave won’t be the last.”