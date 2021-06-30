Canada’s record-breaking heatwave could accelerate glacial melt and permafrost thaw, increase flooding and wildfires, and mean more rocketing temperatures for years to come, scientists have warned.

Temperatures hit 121.1F (49.5C) in Lytton, British Columbia, on Tuesday – the third day in a row on which Canada’s all-time highest temperature was superseded.

Meteorologists say the unprecedented conditions are being caused by a “heat dome” over western Canada and parts of the US Pacific northwest.