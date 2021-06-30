‘This is a wake-up call’: Canada heatwave a sign of uncertain years to come, scientists warn
Experts say the soaring temperatures are ‘unequivocally’ a sign of climate change, reports Ashleigh Stewart in Toronto
Canada’s record-breaking heatwave could accelerate glacial melt and permafrost thaw, increase flooding and wildfires, and mean more rocketing temperatures for years to come, scientists have warned.
Temperatures hit 121.1F (49.5C) in Lytton, British Columbia, on Tuesday – the third day in a row on which Canada’s all-time highest temperature was superseded.
Meteorologists say the unprecedented conditions are being caused by a “heat dome” over western Canada and parts of the US Pacific northwest.
