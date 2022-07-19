Jump to content
Dartford fire: Houses ablaze in Kent as raging wildfire spreads

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 19 July 2022 15:14
Houses ablaze in Kent as raging wildfire spreads

Houses are ablaze after a huge grass fire broke out in Dartford, Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said twelve fire engines and a height vehicle have been sent to the scene near fire near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green.

Crews are working to extinguish the roaring flames.

People driving on the A2 and nearby roads are advised to take care, due to smoke coming from the incident, which may impact visibility.

Meanwhile, another raging field fire is escalating in Upminster as thirty fire engines and around 175 firefighters are tackling a grass fire on Pea Lane.

Around three hectares of a cornfield and some scrubland is alight and smoke is blowing over the M25.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers were called to the scene at 11.31 this morning have taken more than 80 calls to the blaze.

It comes as the UK has recorded the hottest day ever as temperatures exceed 40C.

More to follow...

