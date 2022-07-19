London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in the capital due to a surge in fires on the hottest day ever recorded in Britain.

Firefigters are under immense pressure due to several major fires along with a spate of smaller incidents, the mayor said.

Londoners were reminded to take steps to avoid fires in the extreme heat, including not having barbecues on grass, not leaving broken glass on grass and disposing of cigarettes safely.

Grass fires threatened residential areas on Tuesday as the temperature in the UK reached 40C for the first time.

