London declares major incident due to spate of fires on day of record heat
London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident in the capital due to a surge in fires on the hottest day ever recorded in Britain.
Firefigters are under immense pressure due to several major fires along with a spate of smaller incidents, the mayor said.
Londoners were reminded to take steps to avoid fires in the extreme heat, including not having barbecues on grass, not leaving broken glass on grass and disposing of cigarettes safely.
Grass fires threatened residential areas on Tuesday as the temperature in the UK reached 40C for the first time.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies