UK heatwave: Huge fire on Dartford Heath rages near motorway
A huge fire has broken out on Dartford Heath, close to the A2 carriageway on the outskirts of London, amid the UK’s record-breaking heatwave.
Aerial footage broadcast on Sky News shows the flames ravaging a number of homes, while others in the area were told to evacuate immediately as emergency services get the blaze under control.
London Fire Brigade declared a major incident on Tuesday (19 July) amid a “huge surge” in fires across capital.
Temperatures at Heathrow reached a record 40.2C, as the UK sweltered in unprecedented heat.
