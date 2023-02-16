Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

World Bank president David Malpass who faced accusations of being a climate crisis denier has resigned from his post a year before his term was supposed to end.

Mr Malpass, a Donald Trump appointee, had last year refused to confirm he believed in the science behind global heating.

He announced his resignation in a LinkedIn blog post on Thursday.

“This afternoon, I shared with the World Bank Group’s Board of Directors my intention to step down by the end of the World Bank’s fiscal year,” he wrote.

Mr Malpass had informed US treasury secretary Janet Yellen of his decision earlier on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Mr Malpass said serving as World Bank president had been an “enormous honour and privilege” for him and that he was proud of what he had accomplished there.

Financing, “including climate financing”, had reached record levels under his leadership, he said.

“By the end of the fiscal year, we will be well-positioned to feature sustainability more clearly in the mission of the World Bank Group, align the mission with resources, and set in motion an effective evolution to increase the institution’s impact on people in the developing world,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Mr Malpass is due to leave the multilateral development bank, which provides billions of dollars of funding to developing economies, by the end of June this year.

He did not give a specific reason for his decision to resign in his LinkedIn post. His five-year term was to expire in April 2024.

The decision comes months after he faced criticism, including from the White House, for failing to confirm that he accepted the scientific consensus on global heating. After an uproar, he denied the accusation that he was a climate denier.

Ms Yellen thanked Malpass for his service in a statement.

“The world has benefited from his strong support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, his vital work to assist the Afghan people, and his commitment to helping low-income countries achieve debt sustainability through debt reduction,” she said.

The US Treasury chief said the administration would soon nominate a replacement. A long-standing tradition is that the US chooses the World Bank chief while the EU decides the leader of its larger partner, the International Monetary Fund.

She said she looked forward to the bank’s board undertaking a “transparent, merit-based and swift nomination process for the next World Bank president”.

Some names have emerged as potential successors of Mr Malpass.

Among those being considered are Samantha Power, who leads the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Rajiv Shah, a former USAID administrator under ex-president Barack Obama and the current president of the Rockefeller Foundation.

Mr Malpass took up the World Bank presidency in April 2019, having earlier served as the top official for international affairs at the US Treasury in the Trump administration.

Pressure to shake up the World Bank’s leadership to create a more climate-conscious organisation has been building for over two years from environmental groups, other world leaders and the UN.

In November 2021, Selwin Hart, a special adviser on climate change to the UN secretary-general, criticised the bank for being an “ongoing underperformer” on climate action.

Mr Malpass’s departure has been welcomed by environmental campaigners.

“This is great news. It is hard to think of a worse fit for World Bank President than an alleged climate denier and the chief economist of Bear Stearns ahead of the 2008 recession,” said Bronwen Tucker, global public finance campaign co-manager at Oil Change International.