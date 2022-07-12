Heatwave: Solar farm damaged by fire in Dorset
Motorists are advised to consider how their parking could block access for emergency services
Firefighters were “significantly delayed” in their mission to tackle a large fire at a solar farm because poorly parked cars in the area blocked them from reaching the site.
The blaze – in the field of more than 80,000 solar panels – near St Michael’s Road, in Verwood, Dorset, broke out on Monday (11 July) shortly before 3pm.
About 20 firefighters attended the Verwood Solar Farm where a large grassy area – reportedly about 500ft by 330ft – at the 113-acre site was burning for at least three hours.
A number of the solar panels were damaged by the fire.
The delay in tackling the blaze was caused by “poor parking” and this “allowed the fire to spread further,” according to the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Crews had to reverse appliances along Margards Lane and Howe Lane and find another way to the field as the nearby roads were blocked, the fire service said.
It urged motorists to park their vehicles sensibly and to consider how their parking could block fire access points.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The fire broke out while the UK was hit by a heatwave that is expected to last until at least the end of the week – with temperatures nudging 35C in many areas.
The Dorset fire service has issued an amber alert for wildfires amid the hot-spell of weather.
The fire service’s group manager Brad Stevens said: “While the sunshine is very welcome after the recent rains, it does mean an increased risk of wildfires starting.
“If you’re visiting our heathlands, woodlands or countryside, please avoid having a campfire and bring a picnic, not a barbecue – just a few simple steps can make a real difference.
“All too often, we see property destroyed when an initially small fire suddenly gets out of control. Never leave a bonfire or barbecue unattended, and site them well away from fences, trees or buildings.”
Elsewhere, the fire service has been prevented from attending a fire on Salisbury Plain that started on Monday on open land in a military training area near Urchfont.
Due to the location, firefighters cannot enter the affected area because of the risk of unexploded ammunition.
Residents in the area have been advised by Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke continues to rise from the site.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed that they have suspended live firing until the flames are extinguished.
An MoD spokesperson said: “We are tracking several fires within the Salisbury Plain Training Area and can confirm there is no risk to the public at this time.
“We are monitoring the fire and maintaining close communications with Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service, who stand ready to assist should the fire spread beyond the impact area.”
