Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drought could continue ‘beyond spring 2023’

The National Drought Group met on Friday

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Friday 14 October 2022 12:57
Comments
<p>Projections suggest the average rainfall over winter will not be enough to prevent drought conditions in some areas of the country next year.</p>

Projections suggest the average rainfall over winter will not be enough to prevent drought conditions in some areas of the country next year.

(PA)

Drought conditions in parts of England could remain beyond Spring 2023, according to the National Drought Group.

Projections suggest the average rainfall over winter will not be enough to prevent drought conditions in some areas of the country next year.

For the first time in six months, average rainfall occurred across most of England during September, but water levels continued to decrease at all reservoirs, according to the Environment Agency.

The news comes after a meeting of the National Drought Group on Friday.

The group is made up of representatives from the government, water companies, the Met Office and groups including National Farmers Union, Canal and River Trust and the RSPB.

Recommended

Water companies have suggested impending drought or drought conditions will remain beyond spring in some areas– notably in parts of the South West, South East, East and Yorkshire and East Midlands - if rainfall is below average, according to a joint press release from the EA and the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in