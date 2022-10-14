Drought could continue ‘beyond spring 2023’
The National Drought Group met on Friday
Drought conditions in parts of England could remain beyond Spring 2023, according to the National Drought Group.
Projections suggest the average rainfall over winter will not be enough to prevent drought conditions in some areas of the country next year.
For the first time in six months, average rainfall occurred across most of England during September, but water levels continued to decrease at all reservoirs, according to the Environment Agency.
The news comes after a meeting of the National Drought Group on Friday.
The group is made up of representatives from the government, water companies, the Met Office and groups including National Farmers Union, Canal and River Trust and the RSPB.
Water companies have suggested impending drought or drought conditions will remain beyond spring in some areas– notably in parts of the South West, South East, East and Yorkshire and East Midlands - if rainfall is below average, according to a joint press release from the EA and the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies