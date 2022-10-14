Drought could continue ‘beyond spring 2023’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drought conditions in parts of England could remain beyond Spring 2023, according to the National Drought Group.

Projections suggest the average rainfall over winter will not be enough to prevent drought conditions in some areas of the country next year.

For the first time in six months, average rainfall occurred across most of England during September, but water levels continued to decrease at all reservoirs, according to the Environment Agency.

The news comes after a meeting of the National Drought Group on Friday.

The group is made up of representatives from the government, water companies, the Met Office and groups including National Farmers Union, Canal and River Trust and the RSPB.

Water companies have suggested impending drought or drought conditions will remain beyond spring in some areas– notably in parts of the South West, South East, East and Yorkshire and East Midlands - if rainfall is below average, according to a joint press release from the EA and the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

