Britons have been urged to use water “wisely” as most of England is a period of “prolonged dry weather” the early stages of drought.

The warning came after the National Drought Group held an out-of-the-ordinary meeting on Tuesday amid concern that a drought could be announced in coming weeks if hot, dry weather persists.

The group usually meets twice yearly in spring and autumn to assess the water resource situation ahead and any risks to water supply and the environment. It last met in March ahead of the spring,summer season and is planned to meet in October this year ahead of the winter season.

Harvey Bradshaw, Environment Agency executive director for the environment and chair of the NDG, said there were currently no plans for restrictions on essential water use and that environment agency teams were enacting the early stages of our drought plans in many parts of England to protect people’s access to water and preserve the environment.

The National Drought Group is not a decision-making body but brings together groups that could make decisions to enact restrictions on water use in parts of the UK including the Environment Agency, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and water companies.

