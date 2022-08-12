Drought declared in large parts of England as temperatures soar in heatwave

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A drought has been declared in large parts of England following the driest July in the UK since 1935.

Parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England are to be moved into drought status, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

More follows....

It comes as Britain is in the grip of a four-day extreme heatwave, with temperatures expected to climb to 36C in parts of the country by Sunday.

The persistently dry weather from two strong heatwaves over a period of four weeks has resulted in parched reservoirs and water shortages.

Reservoir water levels have dropped dramatically in parts of the UK (PA)

Water minister Steve Double said: “We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country. Action is already being taken by the government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.

“We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat. Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and possibly 36C over the weekend.

Residents in Oxfordshire village ran out of water this week forcing Thames Water to dispatch water tankers and bottled water to the area.

A series of hosepipe bans have also sprung up across the country as water companies urge residents to control their usage.

Yorkshire Water is the latest of four water companies across England Wales to enforce the ban, as it does so for the first time in 27 years.

The company’s director Neil Dewis, said: “Our decision to introduce a hosepipe ban is based on the risk that water stocks continue to fall in the coming weeks and the need to be cautious about clean water supplies and long term river health.”

Water UK’s Director of Communications Peter Jenkins, said: “Water companies are already managing the unprecedented effects of the driest winter and spring since the 1970s, and with more hot, dry weather forecast, it’s crucial we be even more mindful of our water use to minimise spikes in demand and ensure there’s enough to go around.

Yorkshire Water has become the fifth company in England and Wales to announce a hosepipe ban (PA Wire)

However, water companies have face criticism by the public after reports of widespread wastage through leaking pipes.

Professor Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading, said: “Water companies need to get their act together in fixing leaks faster, and showing that they are making progress, or they will face issues similar to those of the UK government in enforcing lockdown rules during the pandemic.

“It is hard to ask people to make sacrifices when the authorities look profligate.”

Water regulator, Ofwat, said: “Progress has been made in the past few years but there is much further to go, which is why we are pushing companies to reduce leakage, fix their environmental performance and become more financially resilient while keeping bills affordable and helping customers reduce their consumption.

“Where we find that companies have fallen short, we will act - over the last five years, for example, we have imposed penalties and payments of over £250 million.”