UK heatwave – live: Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban as drought ‘could last until 2023’
It comes as drought is expected to be declared for the most affected areas in the south and east of England
Yorkshire Water has become the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.
The restrictions will come into effect from 26 August, the company’s director, Neil Dewis, said – citing fears over falling water stocks and a need for caution over “clean water supplies and long term river health” as the basis for its decision.
It comes as drought is expected to be declared for some of the most affected areas in the south and east of England after many faced the driest July on record.
On Thursday, experts warned that only “exceptional rainfall” in these worst affected parts of the country over the autumn and winter would ensure that water resources returned to normal before next year, sparking concern that restrictions could last into 2023.
“The autumn-winter period as a whole will be critical to dictating what the water resources position will be as we go into 2023,” said Jamie Hannaford, a hydrologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.
Drought a ‘consequence of a changing climate and environment,’ says UKHSA
Drought is a consequence of a changing climate and environment, and such changes leave the world open to an “an increasing risk of new and emerging infectious diseases”, Professor Isabel Oliver has warned.
The UK Health Security Agency’s chief scientific adviser transition lead told Sky News: “These changes are associated with an increasing risk of new and emerging infectious diseases - so, diseases that we might not have seen before, because of our changing environment, we are at greater risk of experiencing.
“It’s really important that, you know, we continue to work to make sure that we prevent and mitigate those threats to health.”
Thames Water hosepipe ban 'could be pushed forward if drought declared’
Thames Water is “ready to go” on announcing a hosepipe ban if a drought is declared, its strategy and regulatory affairs director has said.
Cathryn Ross said there is a process for introducing a ban but that could be bypassed if an official declaration of drought is made later on Friday.
She told BBC Breakfast: “We have to wait and see what the government says and exactly what that means, possibly even later today. I don’t know, we will obviously consider that.
“But, as you probably noticed, at Thames Water we’ve been asking our customers since late May to respond to the hot weather, to respond to the dry weather and just really take steps to use water wisely.”
Asked if a drought was declared, whether the hosepipe ban could come in straight away, she said: “Very probably, yes. We are ready to go with our hosepipe ban.
“Obviously before we introduce the ban itself, we need to be really ready with all of our communications for people right the way across the region, so we’re really clear for everybody what they can do, what they can’t do, and if they’re having any issues how to contact us. We are ready to do that.”
Extreme heat ‘more evidence’ of climate change, says minister
Cabinet minister Therese Coffey has called on water companies to “do their bit” to reduce water leakages as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.
Asked if the extreme heat causing drought in England was down to climate change, the work and pensions secretary told Sky News: “I think it’s certainly more evidence, if people needed it, of the impact of extreme weather events with gradually changing climate.”
She added: “In the short term, we’ve seen an increase in investment in trying to reduce leakages ... the water companies need to continue to do their bit to reduce unnecessary leakages.”
Sainsbury’s and Tesco halt disposable barbecues sales amid ‘exceptional’ fire risk
Sainsbury’s and Tescos are the latest supermarkets to have put a stop to disposable barbecues sales amid fears they could spark dangerous wildfires after the recent dry spell left grassland like a tinderbox.
It follows in the footsteps of Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Aldi in halting sales of the potentially dangerous products entirely.
Tesco initally implemented a temporary local ban on disposable barebecue sales near areas of outstanding beauty – a policy similar to those currently in force in Co-op and Morrisons outlets.
Meanwhile, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure we are removing from sale all disposable barbecues until further notice.
Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather that we are currently experiencing across the country.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and listen to customer feedback.”
It follows a petition on the UK government website calling for a national ban which has so far amassed more than 20,000 signatures.
Drought could last until 2023, experts warn
Experts have warned that only “exceptional rainfall” in the worst affected parts of th esouth and east of England over the autumn and winter would ensure that water resources returned to normal before next year, sparking concern that restrictions could last into 2023.
“The autumn-winter period as a whole will be critical to dictating what the water resources position will be as we go into 2023,” said Jamie Hannaford, a hydrologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.
Yorkshire Water announces its first hosepipe ban in 27 years as reservoir levels fall below 50%
Yorkshire Water has become the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban, with restrictions coming into effect from August 26.
Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, said: “Our decision to introduce a hosepipe ban is based on the risk that water stocks continue to fall in the coming weeks and the need to be cautious about clean water supplies and long term river health.”
There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Yorkshire Water announces its first hosepipe ban in 27 years as reservoir levels drop
Yorkshire Water has become the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban, with restrictions coming into effect from August 26.
Drought may be declared for parts of England amid heatwave
Drought is expected to be declared for some parts of England, as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.
There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976.
The National Drought Group – made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – is set to meet today to discuss the prolonged dry weather.
Emily Beament has more:
Drought expected to be declared for parts of England as heatwave scorches UK
Temperatures set to climb to mid 30s, with warnings over risks to health and thereat of wildfires.
Government responds to Labour’s claims that they ‘have put the smoke alarm on snooze'
A government spokesperson said: “The government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.5 billion in 2022/23.
“Lessons from the July heatwave are being implemented at pace and we are conducting daily risk assessments with the key agencies involved to ensure we’re fully prepared for extreme weather.
“We will set out our approach for the country’s resilience to 2030 and make sure we continue to be prepared to meet all future challenges.”
