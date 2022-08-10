Jump to content
Analysis

Climate and energy leadership nowhere to be seen as heatwave returns

The news is bursting with environmental breakdown, yet the government, the leadership candidates and Labour are almost silent, writes Harry Cockburn

Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:41
<p>Forty properties were destroyed in Wennington, greater London, last month amid the highest UK temperatures on record </p>

Forty properties were destroyed in Wennington, greater London, last month amid the highest UK temperatures on record

(Getty Images)

It is hotter than ever. The country is tinder-dry. There were more wildfires in the single month of July than during all of last year.

During the recent heatwave, temperatures exceeded 40C and scores of houses burnt down on the edge of London. Another damaging heatwave is on its way. Water restrictions are now in force.

These catastrophic climate conditions have been knowingly fuelled for decades by unrepentant oil companies – all now giddy on their highest profits in history.

