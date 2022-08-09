Heatwave: Met Office issues four-day amber warning for extreme heat

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for four days this week as temperatures are set to soar.

Heat will build throughout the week, with the warning in place from midnight on Thursday, 11 August, to Sunday, 14 August.

Though the weather will be hot, temperatures are not expected to be as bad as July's heatwave, which saw record temperatures of over 40 degrees.

"Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday," Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said.

