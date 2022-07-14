Liz Truss vows to halt green levies as fears grow over Tory net zero promise

Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss has vowed to halt green levies on energy bills, as fears grow that Boris Johnson’s successor will ditch the commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The foreign secretary suggested she wanted to look again at policies aimed at achieving the net zero target, vowing to stop the levies which help pay for investment in renewable energy.

“I’d have a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy to enable businesses and industry to thrive while looking at the best way of delivering net zero,” Ms Truss told The Spectator.