Tory leadership contenders urged to ignore ‘siren voices’ pushing them to ditch net zero promises

Exclusive: MPs and peers alarmed at sceptics’ push to dismantle policies aimed at tackling climate change

Adam Forrest,Saphora Smith
Monday 11 July 2022 15:44
Comments
<p>MP Steve Baker, founder of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, says he believes there is ‘no short-term threat’ from the climate crisis</p>

(PA)

Conservative Party leadership contenders have been urged to ignore the “siren voices” pushing them to ditch the UK government’s plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

A group of net zero sceptics on the Tory back benches are hoping to move Boris Johnson’s would-be successors away from green policies, as climate change shapes up to be a major battle in the contest to choose the next prime minister.

Senior Tory MP Steve Baker – founder of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of backbenchers – has suggested that he would push for the next PM to dismantle the government’s climate agenda.

