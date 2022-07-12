Tory leadership contenders urged to ignore ‘siren voices’ pushing them to ditch net zero promises
Exclusive: MPs and peers alarmed at sceptics’ push to dismantle policies aimed at tackling climate change
Conservative Party leadership contenders have been urged to ignore the “siren voices” pushing them to ditch the UK government’s plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
A group of net zero sceptics on the Tory back benches are hoping to move Boris Johnson’s would-be successors away from green policies, as climate change shapes up to be a major battle in the contest to choose the next prime minister.
Senior Tory MP Steve Baker – founder of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of backbenchers – has suggested that he would push for the next PM to dismantle the government’s climate agenda.
