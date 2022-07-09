Tory MP who gave middle finger to Boris Johnson protesters says she was ‘standing up for herself’
The Conservative MP who flicked a middle finger at protestors in London has defended her actions saying “she had reached the end of her tether”.
Andrea Jenkyns made the obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday.
In a defiant statement released on Saturday, she said: “I should have shown more composure but I’m only human.”
A day after the controversy, she was promoted to education minister.
