A resurfaced clip captures Rishi Sunak suggesting he doesn't have working-class friends.

Describing his friendships in the BBC’s 2007 documentary series Middle Classes - Their Rise and Sprawl, Mr Sunak said: "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working-class...well, not working class."

On Tuesday, July 5, Mr Sunak resigned from his position in the treasury before announcing days later on July 8, that he will be making a bid to become the next Conservative party leader and prime minister.

