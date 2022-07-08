Rishi Sunak announces bid for Tory leadership in campaign video

Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In January, The Independent’s Anna Isaac exclusively revealed that Sunak was preparing a leadership bid.

Sunak stepped down as chancellor on Tuesday (5 July) at the same time as Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary.

Over 50 government resignations followed, with Johnson eventually announcing on Thursday (7 July) that he would step down as prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.