Priti Patel has refused to be questioned by MPs today over her policies including the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The home secretary was due to be grilled at 10am, but she had “declined” to attend the session – the home affairs committee said.

The committee was due to also ask her about public confidence in policing, justice for rape victims, and rising crime.

But, on Tuesday, she emailed at 5pm to cancel and cited “recent changes in government” as a reason – according to SNP committee member Stuart McDonald.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced his resignation and changes were made to Cabinet positions last week.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the government of being in “total chaos”.

She added: “Why has Priti Patel refused at the last minute to go to the Commons Home Affairs Committee so MPs can ask her about passport delays, asylum delays, rising crime, falling prosecutions, record low rape charges, record-high fraud and more?”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael MP said: “If Priti Patel is so afraid to answer for her disastrous policies, maybe it’s time she dropped them.”