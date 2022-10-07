Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Massive dust storm hits near San Diego, creating ‘near-zero visibility’

Dust storms can be caused when nearby thunderstorms produce heavy winds that kick up dirt

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 07 October 2022 16:08
Comments
Large dust storm moves through southern California

A huge dust storm swept through southwest California on Thursday, darkening the skies and sending waves of dust over roads, buildings and homes in the afternoon.

The dust storm — also known as a haboob — blanketed parts of Imperial, Riverside and San Diego counties, creating low visibility and sometimes dangerous driving conditions.

Photos show the storm’s towering dust clouds looming over the landscape, covering the ground below in a hazy yellow shroud.

“Use extreme caution in you’re in the desert this evening!” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

Recommended

Dust storms like this form from winds generated by nearby thunderstorms, explains NWS. The dusty front of the storm can be “miles long and several thousand feet high”, they add, and often hit without much warning — making driving in this impenetrable cloud extremely dangerous.

“Blinding, choking dust can quickly reduce visibility, causing accidents that may involve chain collisions, creating massive pileups,” the agency warns. “Dust storms usually last only a few minutes, but the actions a motorist takes during the storm may be the most important of his or her life.”

A thunderstorm around Yuma, Arizona, created the winds that kicked up dust in California on Thursday, reports the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

People from the Coachella Valley, home to Palm Springs and Indio, all the way down to El Centro, California, near the Mexican border, reported the effects of the large, sweeping dust storm.

The NWS office in Phoenix urged people to “postpone all travel until the dust settles.”

While the storm moved in quickly, rapidly creating zero-visibility situations, it also passed through rather quickly, with winds dying down in some areas within about 30 minutes, reports the Desert Sun.

Many places were left with a slowly dissipating hazy aftermath that lingered for a little while longer.

Other than some downed trees, there did not seem to be any major accidents, at least in the Coachella Valley areas, the Desert Sun adds.

Recommended

Dust storms are a normal part of living in a desert, which this part of California is, but to form, they need wind, dry conditions and a lack of vegetation, reports The Washington Post.

As the climate crisis grows, some officials in the Middle East — where these storms are common — are worried that a hotter planet could make dust storms worse, the paper notes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in