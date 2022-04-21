How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.

But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.

But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national energy policy.

So rather than, say, trying to eliminate every scrap of plastic from your life, take action that has transformative possibilities - on Earth Day, or any other day.

1. Dive into democracy

Start with an email (or old school pen and paper) and write to your local representative in state, regional, provincial or federal government about what concerns you, or what you’re passionate about.

Being specific often has greater impact, like encouraging your representative to vote in a certain way on a proposed piece of legislation, for example, or sharing your opinions on a policy matter.

In the UK, climate charity Hope for the Future has created letter templates for getting in touch with your MP to discuss the climate crisis, set up a meeting or invite them to a climate event.

In the US, the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists offers customisable letters addressed to the president, the Environmental Protection Agency and members of Congress on everything from extreme heat to electric vehicles.

2. Get outside and make some noise

Asking politely via email is one thing – but you can also take to the streets to demand that leaders sit up and take notice.

Along with grabbing the attention of public officials, protests drive community awareness on issues. Any large demonstration is typically accompanied by a fair number of gawkers — but also people who will ask questions or even join in — adding more fuel to the engine of change.

To find out how to get involved, check out the local chapters of environmental groups for details on in-person events. If you aren’t sure which group works best for you, check out different groups’ messaging on their own websites and what they’ve had to say on social media and in broader media coverage.

3. Soak up some knowledge - then share it with everyone you know

Community action doesn’t have to be all about protests. It can be as impactful to lay the groundwork for social movements by talking with your family, friends and neighbours.

Start with some research. If you’re looking to brush up on the basics, the Climate Reality Project has an accessible guide to the who, what, where, when and why of the climate crisis.

For a deeper dive into the science, Nasa offers fact sheets, videos and quizzes — along with resources for kids to engage with topics.

If you’d rather learn from the comfort of your couch, hundreds of climate and nature documentaries can be streamed for free on WaterBear, the first environmentally-focused service of its kind.

And if you want to maximize your commute, the array of climate podcasts grows by the day, with increasingly niche takes on everything from energy policy to wildlife conservation to local climate stories.

Among the plethora of examples: the former Irish President Mary Robinson and comedian Maeve Higgins offer a feminist take on women’s roles in climate justice on Mothers of Invention.

How to Save a Planet, with marine biologist Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and journalist Alex Blumberg, is packed with everyday fixes to climate queries.

For the truly detail-oriented, there’s Volts, where journalist David Roberts explores big ideas on the nitty-gritty of climate science and policy.

And if you want to make a mental visit to the American Southwest, listen to Boomtown, a podcast about the fossil fuel industry in West Texas.

4. Stay close to home

All climate change is local, and zoning in your focus here can have a transformative impact. Local councils and regulators are often the ones with the decision-making power to make relatively rapid changes — on everything from bike lanes to increasing electric public transport to setting sustainability standards for local businesses — compared to legislation that can take years at the national level.