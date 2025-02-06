Earth sets another heat record in January despite forecasts for cooler 2025
Average temperature last month stood at 13.23C, which is 0.79C above the 1991-2020 average for January
January 2025 was the warmest January globally, continuing the streak of record-breaking temperatures despite the emergence of La Nina.
The average temperature last month stood at 13.23C, which is 0.79C above the 1991-2020 average for January, according to European space agency Copernicus.
January 2025 was 1.75C above the pre-industrial level.
Scientists hoped the emergence of La Nina will slow down the record breaking global warming, but last month broke the record by 0.1C.
This makes it the 18th month in the last 19 months for which the global-average surface air temperature was more than 1.5C above the pre-industrial level.
"January 2025 is another surprising month, continuing the record temperatures observed throughout the last two years, despite the development of La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific and their temporary cooling effect on global temperatures,” Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF, said.
