A community in northern California has been forced to evacuate their homes early this week to escape a rapidly growing wildfire.

The Electra Fire, started on Monday, had spread to 3,900 acres — a bit larger than the Los Angeles airport — in Amador County, about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

The Amador County Sherriff told the Associated Press that Fourth of July fireworks or barbecuing might have sparked the flames.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was around 10 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire had started at a recreation area, prompting immediate evacuations, AP reports. Currently, around 1,200 firefighters have been deployed to the area, they add.

One first responder injury has been reported, Cal Fire says.

A representative from Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), one of the state’s utility companies, told the Los Angeles Times that around 12,000 customers didn’t have power on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of people had sheltered at a PG&E site following the initial fire outbreak on Monday, AP says.

Wildfire season has gotten off to a rapid start in the western US, with over 4.6 million acres burned since January – roughly four times the size of Grand Canyon National Park. That’s more than double the 10-year average for this time of year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

And fire risk is expected to get worse in the US as the climate crisis grows. A recent report found that 20 million properties out West have at least a 1 per cent chance of burning over the next 30 years, with the risk increasing as planetary warming pushes temperatures higher and worsens drought.

Last year, northern California experienced both the Dixie fire – the single largest in state history – and the Caldor fire, which prompted evacuations in the Lake Tahoe area. Already this year, massive fires have spread across New Mexico, Arizona and Alaska, with fire season continuing until the autumn.